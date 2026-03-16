DataPatrol Highlights Rising Insider Risk Costs Ahead of RSA Conference 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As insider-related incidents reach record financial impact globally, DataPatrol is calling attention to the growing visibility gap in enterprise security architectures ahead of its participation at the RSAC Conference 2026.

According to the 2026 Cost of Insider Risks Global Report published by Ponemon Institute, the average annual cost of insider incidents has climbed to $19.5 million per organization, with nearly 80% of enterprises expected to experience at least one insider-related breach this year. While containment times have decreased to 67 days on average, total financial exposure continues to rise, particularly in high-regulation markets such as the United States.

“Organizations have made significant progress in access control and detection,” said Loay T. Hussain, Managing Director at DataPatrol. “However, insider exposure often occurs after authentication, when sensitive data becomes visible on screens. This is the security gap DataPatrol is addressing.”

The Visibility Gap in Modern Security

As AI-assisted insider activity increases, including data exfiltration during employee transitions and misuse of AI tools to obscure behavior, traditional monitoring-based approaches face new limitations.

DataPatrol’s Visual Data Security solutions address the moment at which information is actively in use. Through dynamic screen watermarking and session-based accountability overlays, organizations can introduce real-time identity attribution directly into visible environments.

By embedding user-identifiable watermarks into active sessions, screen watermarking discourages misuse before it occurs and strengthens insider risk mitigation frameworks.

Strengthening Insider Risk Programs in 2026

With U.S. enterprises operating in one of the world’s most compliance-intensive environments, demonstrable accountability and defensible controls are becoming essential components of cybersecurity programs.

DataPatrol will showcase its Visual Data Security solutions at Booth N4314 – North Expo during RSAC Conference 2026 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Security leaders, CISOs, and risk professionals attending RSAC are invited to explore how Visual Data Security enhances insider threat mitigation and transforms data visibility into accountability.

For more information or to schedule a meeting at RSAC 2026, visit www.datapatrol.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fdb18fd3-3b85-40fa-a632-5d99d6606994