Radiant Health Centers Announces CEO Transition

Irvine, CA, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiant Health Centers announced today that Philip Yaeger has resigned as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 4, 2026, following more than three decades of service to the organization.

Phil joined the organization in 1993 as a part-time Food Pantry Coordinator and served as CEO from 2008 until his resignation in 2026. During his tenure, Phil played a central role in Radiant’s growth and evolution, expanding HIV/AIDS services to include comprehensive care for the broader LGBTQ+ community and strengthening access to inclusive, responsive programs. In 2017, he led the organization’s rebrand from AIDS Services Foundation Orange County to Radiant Health Centers, reflecting an expanded mission and scope.

Under Phil’s leadership, annual revenue increased substantially and he guided the integration of medical services into the continuum of care, resulting in the opening of the organization’s medical clinic in 2019. The clinic achieved FQHC Look-Alike status in 2024 and is the region’s only dedicated LGBTQ+ health care resource center.

“Phil is widely respected within the HIV/AIDS services field, the LGBTQ+ community, and the community health center sector,” said Zach Abrams, President of the Radiant Health Centers Board of Directors. “His passion for our community is reflected in the work he performed for Radiant and the care, services, and resources the organization will continue to provide to an underserved community.”

Radiant Health Centers’ clinics, programs, and services will continue without interruption. The Board of Directors will announce interim leadership and next steps in a forthcoming update.

About Radiant Health Centers

Radiant Health Centers (formerly AIDS Services Foundation of Orange County) is the region’s only FQHC Look-Alike focused on LGBTQ+ health and individuals living with or affected by HIV. For 40 years, Radiant has proudly served Orange County with medical care, behavioral health, harm reduction, case management, HIV/STI testing, and prevention services — all grounded in compassion, dignity, and health equity.

Press Inquiries

Edwin Rivera-Cortez

eriveracortez [at] radianthealthcenters.org

9498095700

https://radianthealthcenters.org

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