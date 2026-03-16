FastCut CNC Tackles Fabricator Downtime with Launch of 24/7 Precision Consumables Hub

Kamloops, BC, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FastCut CNC, a leader in manufacturing high-performance CNC plasma cutting tables, has launched an innovative online store for consumables, marking a significant milestone in its 25-year history. This new platform is designed to automate the supply chain for North American metalworkers, providing a faster and more convenient way to keep machines running at peak performance.

FastCut CNC Founder Russ Gallup with the G8 Fabricator - a machine built on 25 years of North American manufacturing expertise.

For over a quarter century, FastCut CNC has been synonymous with durability and precision, serving fabricators, manufacturers, and metalworking professionals across North America and beyond. The launch of the online store allows customers to purchase consumables directly from the company’s website for the first time, reflecting a natural evolution in response to growing demand for streamlined ordering.

A Natural Evolution After Decades of Service

“We take pride in the fact that we’ve built the 'iron' that runs these shops,” says Russ Gallup, founder of FastCut CNC. “But a machine is only as good as the parts inside it. By moving our consumables to a 24/7 digital hub with subscription options, we’re essentially giving our customers an automated 'parts department' so they never have to stop an arc because of a missing tip.”

Traditionally, customers ordered consumables through phone calls or direct communication with the FastCut team. While this personalized service remains a core part of the company’s identity, the new online store offers a faster, more accessible alternative. Customers can now quickly browse and purchase essential plasma cutting consumables without waiting for business hours or engaging in back-and-forth communication.

Designed for Speed and Accessibility

The new e-commerce platform is built for shops where downtime isn't an option. It offers:

Easy navigation by product category

by product category Direct ordering from the OEM (FastCut CNC)

from the OEM (FastCut CNC) 24/7 access for quick reordering

for quick reordering A centralized location for trusted, compatible parts

Supporting Customers Beyond the Machine

While FastCut CNC is widely known for its rugged plasma tables and long-standing customer relationships, this expansion underscores the company’s commitment to long-term support.

“We don’t just sell a table and disappear,” Russ adds. “Our goal has always been to support our customers for the life of their machine. This online store is another way we’re making that easier.”

The launch of the 24/7 Precision Consumables Hub represents a blend of FastCut CNC’s decades of industry expertise with modern convenience, ensuring that metalworking professionals can maintain their operations without interruption. Known for its rugged plasma tables and enduring customer relationships, the company continues to innovate while staying true to its roots in North American manufacturing.

A FastCut CNC table in a real-world fabrication environment. The new 24/7 consumables hub is designed to keep these machines running without interruption.

About FastCut CNC

FastCut CNC has spent over 25 years building the "iron" that runs fabrication shops across North America. As a family-run manufacturer based in Kamloops, BC, FastCut CNC specializes in manufacturing reliable, high-performance CNC plasma cutting tables for businesses of all sizes. Known for durability, precision, and hands-on customer support, FastCut CNC continues to innovate while staying true to its roots in North American manufacturing.

Press Inquiries

Russ Gallup

info [at] fastcutcnc.com

(866) 339-3377

https://fastcutcnc.com/

2841 Bowers Place Kamloops, BC V1S 1A7, Canada