Nadia Care Raises $12 Million to Expand Community-Centered Maternal Care Model Across the U.S.

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nadia Care, the maternal health company formerly known as Cayaba Care, announced a $12 million funding round to bring community-centered maternal care to more mothers across the U.S. The round was led by Valtruis and a major national payer, with participation from other investors including First Trust Capital Partners and RH Capital. The company enters its next chapter of growth, building on the success of its work with large regional Medicaid plans in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Tennessee.

“Everyone deserves support during pregnancy and beyond, and in our existing healthcare system, too few people get it,” said Adaeze Enekwechi, PhD, MPP, CEO of Nadia Care. “Nadia Care is on a mission to support mothers and families, and this investment, on the heels of our recent expansion and proven results, is a vote of confidence in our approach — a new kind of maternal care experience that is built on trust, empathy, and community.”

The U.S. has some of the highest maternal health morbidity and mortality rates among high-income countries, especially for Black, Brown, and high-risk mothers. Nadia Care has set out to change that with a hybrid model combining community-centered, in-home care and virtual support delivered by Nadia Care’s Maternity Navigators, registered nurses, doulas, and multidisciplinary care teams that work alongside existing providers.

“Nadia Care is challenging the status quo of how maternal care is delivered, stepping in to fill a major gap for mothers and families with care directly from their communities,” said Anna Haghgooie, Managing Director at Valtruis. “When you pair that kind of connection with wraparound care and technology, you see improved health outcomes and lower total costs. We’re proud to support the Nadia Care team in this exciting next step of their journey.”

Nadia Care has helped about 4,000 members experience better outcomes, including a 60 percent reduction in NICU days, 47 percent reduction in low birth weight rates, 38 percent lower preterm birth rates, and 25 percent fewer emergency room visits. This investment will support Nadia Care’s continued growth, helping more mothers achieve improved outcomes through vital wraparound services like in-home care coordination, lactation support, nutrition counseling, and education.

About Nadia Care

Nadia Care is a maternal health company on a mission to support mothers through every step of the pregnancy journey and after their baby is born. With a hybrid model that combines community-centered, in-home care and virtual support, Nadia Care’s Maternity Navigators and multidisciplinary care teams provide care coordination, benefit sign-up and navigation, lactation support, nutrition services, and prenatal and new parent education. This care model has proven results, including a meaningful reduction in NICU days, low birth weight rates, postpartum depression, preterm birth rates, and emergency room visits. Most importantly, Nadia Care helps members feel heard and understood because everyone deserves support during their pregnancy and beyond. For more information, visit www.nadiacare.com .

About Valtruis

Valtruis is a multi-stage healthcare tech and services investment platform dedicated to transforming the healthcare industry. Purpose built by Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), Valtruis invests in, builds, and partners with companies that challenge the healthcare industry’s status quo and revolutionize the way care is accessed, delivered, experienced, and paid for. Learn more at valtruis.com .

Media Contact: Emily Poe emily@crosscutstrategies.com