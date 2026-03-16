Lucia Gaitan, M.D., FACOG, First in Miami to Offer Cerene® Endometrial Cryotherapy for Women with Heavy Periods

MIAMI, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucia Gaitan, M.D., FACOG is the first physician in Miami to offer the Cerene® Endometrial Cryotherapy device, expanding access to a minimally invasive treatment option for women suffering from heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) and painful periods (dysmenorrhea).

Cerene® Endometrial Cryotherapy is an FDA-cleared treatment designed to significantly reduce menstrual bleeding and painful periods by gently treating the endometrial lining using cryotherapy. The procedure is typically performed without general anesthesia, has no incisions, involves minimal downtime, and is designed to be efficient, and well tolerated. Importantly, it preserves the uterine cavity, offering greater flexibility in future gynecologic evaluation if needed.

“Too many women believe heavy periods are something they just have to live with,” said Dr. Gaitan. “Cerene provides a safe, effective option that fits into real life. I’m proud to be the first in Miami to bring this advanced cryotherapy technology to my patients.”

Heavy menstrual bleeding affects millions of women in the United States each year and can significantly impact quality of life, contributing to fatigue, missed work, social withdrawal, and iron deficiency anemia. Cerene offers a non-hormonal alternative for appropriate candidates who have completed childbearing and are seeking a uterine-preserving solution.

Unlike traditional heat-based ablation technologies, Cerene utilizes a freezing technology, which has been associated with high patient satisfaction and strong tolerability. Clinical data demonstrate significant reductions in menstrual bleeding and pain reduction with low complication rates.

By adding Cerene to her practice, Dr. Gaitan continues her commitment to offering innovative, patient-centered gynecologic care. As a board-certified OB/GYN and Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (FACOG), she is dedicated to expanding access to advanced treatment options that prioritize safety, comfort, and meaningful clinical outcomes.

Patients interested in learning more about Cerene Endometrial Cryotherapy can contact Dr. Gaitan’s office at 305-661-7766 or kaswilson@femwell.com to schedule a consultation and determine whether the procedure is right for them.

About Lucia Gaitan, M.D., FACOG

Lucia Gaitan, M.D., FACOG, is a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist serving women in Miami, Florida. She specializes in comprehensive women’s health care, including minimally invasive gynecologic procedures and individualized treatment planning for abnormal uterine bleeding.

About Cerene® Cryotherapy Device

Channel Medsystems is a privately held company dedicated to transforming women’s healthcare globally through its flagship product, the Cerene® Cryotherapy Device. Cerene is a non-hormonal, incision-free treatment designed to provide safe, effective, and convenient therapy for women suffering from heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) and dysmenorrhea without the need for anesthesia. Offering a modern alternative to invasive surgery or long-term medications, Channel Medsystems is committed to improving patient outcomes, broadening access, and empowering women with greater control over their care. Visit cerene.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Tara Murphy

Vice President of Marketing, Channel Medsystems

tmurphy@cerene.com

215-620-3004

www.cerene.com



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