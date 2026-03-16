Archer Property Partners Acquires MemorialCare-Anchored Orange County Medical Office Portfolio in Off-Market Deal

Newport Beach, CA, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archer Property Partners (“Archer”), a Newport Beach-based real estate investment firm focused exclusively on healthcare related real estate, announced today the acquisition of a three-building outpatient medical office portfolio in Orange County, California, anchored by MemorialCare, one of Southern California’s leading nonprofit health systems.

23512 Madero in Mission Viejo, California, one of three outpatient medical office buildings acquired by Archer Property Partners in an Orange County portfolio anchored by MemorialCare.

The portfolio consists of outpatient medical office buildings located in Rancho Santa Margarita, Mission Viejo, and Costa Mesa. The properties were previously owned through a partnership between a private investment group and MemorialCare, which held a minority ownership interest.

Andy Knott and Austin Kanzler of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. Archer acquired the portfolio without broker representation.

The acquisition was sourced off-market by Archer through a long-standing relationship with MemorialCare and their team.

“This was a highly relationship-driven transaction,” said R.J. Sommerdyke, Managing Partner at Archer Property Partners. “MemorialCare wanted a trusted landlord that understands the nuances of medical office real estate and the operational needs of healthcare providers. Because of our long-term relationship and experience in the sector, we were able to structure a transaction that created a great outcome for everyone involved.”

Mission-Critical Community Healthcare Locations

Each of the properties functions as a community-based primary care facility and plays an important role within MemorialCare’s broader healthcare delivery network.

“These locations serve as key spokes within MemorialCare’s hub-and-spoke care model,” Sommerdyke said. “Primary care clinics are often the first point of contact for patients and are critical in directing care throughout the larger hospital ecosystem.”

Unlike traditional medical office buildings located on hospital campuses, the properties are embedded within established residential communities across Orange County, allowing patients convenient access to care close to where they live.

Purpose-Built Facilities in Supply-Constrained Locations

The properties share several attributes that Archer believes make them particularly attractive long-term investments.

“Buildings like these are extremely difficult to replicate today,” said Bryan McKenney, Managing Partner at Archer. “You have purpose-built medical facilities, single-story layouts that physicians strongly prefer, surface parking, and locations directly embedded within high-income communities. When you combine those characteristics with a long-term health system tenant, it creates a very compelling investment profile.”

Strategic Asset Management Plan

As part of the acquisition, MemorialCare executed a new long-term lease at the Rancho Santa Margarita property, reaffirming its commitment to the location and the surrounding community.

The properties have been well maintained by prior ownership, and Archer plans to implement targeted building upgrades while preserving the facilities’ functionality for medical users.

MemorialCare’s strategic right-sizing at the Rancho Santa Margarita location will also create approximately 5,000 square feet of new leasing opportunities — space that has never been available at the property. Archer has engaged MedWest Realty, a brokerage firm specializing in healthcare real estate, to market the vacant space.

“We expect strong demand for the newly available space,” said Kelly Blaes, COO at Archer. “The building sits on a highly visible signalized intersection in the heart of the community. Opportunities to lease space in a purpose-built, single-story, medical building with existing medical office build-out and signage is non-existent in the submarket.”

Continued Expansion of Archer’s Healthcare Platform

The acquisition further expands Archer’s presence across Southern California and adds to the firm’s growing portfolio of healthcare properties throughout the region.

“These assets fit squarely within our investment criteria,” Sommerdyke said. “We focus on well-located outpatient medical office buildings in supply-constrained markets where healthcare demand continues to grow and long-term fundamentals remain strong.”

The portfolio also builds on Archer’s recent acquisition momentum.

“We were very active in the second half of 2025, acquiring more than $100 million of medical office real estate,” Sommerdyke added. “This portfolio is a great addition to our growing platform, and we continue to see attractive opportunities across the sector.”

29472 Avenida De Las Banderas in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, part of a three-building outpatient medical office portfolio acquired by Archer Property Partners and anchored by MemorialCare.

About Archer Property Partners

Archer Property Partners is a Newport Beach-based real estate investment firm focused exclusively on medical office and healthcare-related real estate. The firm specializes in acquiring, developing, and repositioning outpatient healthcare assets in high-barrier-to-entry markets throughout the western United States. Archer’s leadership team has completed hundreds of transactions totaling more than $1 billion in aggregate valuation and brings deep expertise across acquisitions, leasing, development, and asset management within the healthcare real estate sector.

Press Inquiries

RJ Sommerdyke

rj [at] archerpp.com

213.709.5858

https://archerpropertypartners.com/

3300 Irvine Ave, Suite 385

Newport Beach, CA 92660