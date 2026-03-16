Nvidia’s Bet on Digital Biology and Stocks That Could Ride the Wave

DENVER, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Jensen Huang talks about the future of technology, markets tend to listen. After leading NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to become one of the most valuable companies in the world during the AI boom, Huang is now pointing to the next technological wave: digital biology.

As he recently put it, “Where do I think that the next amazing revolution is going to come? And this is going to be flat-out one of the biggest ones ever… And there’s no question that digital biology is going to be it.”

For Huang, the idea is simple but profound. Biology is becoming programmable. Instead of treating biology as a slow-moving experimental science, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing could transform it into an engineering discipline, where discoveries compound and accelerate over time.

In other words, the next AI boom may not just be chatbots or software, it may be the ability to design drugs, cells, and therapies with computational precision.

Digital Biology: The Convergence of AI and Life Sciences

Digital biology sits at the intersection of several powerful trends:

Artificial intelligence

Massive biological datasets

High-performance GPU computing

Automation in wet labs





AI models can analyze millions of biological experiments, genetic sequences, and molecular interactions simultaneously. The result is the ability to predict how drugs interact with cells, proteins, and disease pathways before they are ever synthesized.

The economic implications are enormous.

Traditional drug development can take 10–15 years and cost up to $2 billion. AI-driven approaches may cut both the cost and timeline dramatically by predicting failures earlier and identifying better candidates faster.

That is why Huang believes biology is about to undergo the same transformation that computing experienced decades ago.

Public Companies Positioned in Digital Biology

A growing group of biotech and technology companies are positioning themselves at this intersection of AI and molecular science.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX)

One of the most visible “techbio” companies is Recursion, which uses AI, robotics, and massive biological datasets to industrialize drug discovery.

The company’s platform, Recursion OS, combines machine learning with automated laboratory experiments, generating millions of biological observations each week.

Key features of the company’s approach include:

AI models trained on petabytes of biological data

Automated wet-lab experiments running continuously

Partnerships with large pharmaceutical companies

Collaboration with NVIDIA on computing infrastructure





Recursion has multiple clinical-stage drug candidates targeting cancer and rare diseases, and the company’s AI platform has already reduced discovery timelines significantly, moving some programs from concept to clinical testing in 18 months instead of the typical 42 months.

While the company remains pre-profit, investors view it as one of the early leaders in AI-driven drug discovery.

Totaligent (OTCID: TGNT)

An emerging player is Totaligent, which is rapidly emerging as a compelling player in one of the most promising and fastest-growing segments: biologics. These advanced therapies, derived from living cells or biologically sourced materials, represent a paradigm shift from traditional synthetic drugs. Unlike conventional medications that broadly impact the body, biologics target specific biological pathways, often harnessing the immune system, proteins, or cellular mechanisms to guide or support natural processes rather than override them.

This precision approach has fueled breakthroughs in cancer treatment, autoimmune disorders, regenerative medicine, and inflammatory conditions. Peptides, a subset of biologics that have captivated the biohacking community for their targeted effects, exemplify the category's appeal, think hormone-modulating therapies that have driven massive demand in metabolic and weight-loss applications. The commercial momentum is undeniable: peptide-based injectables alone have propelled segments of the market into blockbuster territory, with broader biologics demand surging globally.

Totaligent has moved decisively to capture this opportunity. In a rapid series of February 2026 announcements, the company executed two binding Letters of Intent that pivot its AI-driven capabilities toward biologics and accelerated healthcare innovation.

The first LOI expands TGNT's footprint into AI-powered biologics support, building on its recent strategic acqui-hire of the Aetherium Medical team, intellectual property, and platform assets. Aetherium serves as a bridge connecting AI-accelerated biotech innovators with global patients through ethical medical tourism channels and dual-track regulatory pathways—positioning Totaligent to facilitate faster translation of biologic discoveries into real-world applications.

The second, and potentially transformative, move is a binding LOI with GloMed Solutions Limited Liability Company, a Japanese medical aesthetics and biologics distribution company. This establishes a joint venture (JV) integrating Totaligent's Aetherium platform into GloMed's operations, while granting TGNT a binding call option to acquire 100% of GloMed within one-year post-closing. GloMed brings proven revenue of approximately $10 million annually and about $1 million in free cash flow, generated through a network of 20+ key opinion leaders and specialty clinics in high-growth APAC markets, with limited prior marketing exposure and no public market access.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ: TEM)

Tempus AI, which focuses on clinical data and precision medicine, aggregates enormous datasets of genomic, clinical, and imaging information to help physicians and pharmaceutical companies understand how diseases, particularly cancer, behave in individual patients.

In digital biology terms, Tempus sits on the data layer of the stack.

The more patient data its models analyze, the better they become at predicting:

disease progression

treatment response

clinical trial outcomes





This type of real-world medical data infrastructure may prove essential as AI models increasingly guide drug development.

Why NVIDIA and Compute Infrastructure Matter

One key insight in Huang’s vision is that digital biology is fundamentally a compute problem.

Biology generates enormous datasets:

genomic sequences

cellular imaging

proteomics

clinical data

chemical libraries





AI models must process these datasets using massive computing infrastructure, which is why GPU computing platforms from companies like NVIDIA are becoming essential to the life sciences.

Huang’s broader argument is that the digital biology revolution will require an entire technology stack, including:

Compute infrastructure AI models biological datasets drug discovery platforms clinical applications





Each layer represents a potential investment opportunity.

Why Many Investors Still Aren’t Positioned

Despite the excitement around AI, most investors remain focused on software and large tech companies.

Digital biology is still early:

Few AI-designed drugs have reached the market yet.

Many companies remain in research stages.

Clinical trials still take years.





However, this is exactly why some analysts believe the opportunity remains underappreciated.

If Huang is correct, the combination of AI models + biological data + compute infrastructure could create one of the largest technology shifts of the next two decades.

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