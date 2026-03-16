Black Bear Sports Group Announces Kevin Kuby as CEO

Sunrise, FL, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Bear Sports Group today announced that seasoned operating executive and sports enthusiast Kevin Kuby will take over as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective on March 21. Mr. Kuby replaces Murry N. Gunty, the Founder of Black Bear. Mr. Gunty will be departing from his role to focus on his family office activities as well as health related matters. Mr. Kuby shares a deep love of all sports, particularly hockey and his hometown team the Chicago Blackhawks, and he brings a wealth of multi-unit operating experience.

Most recently, Mr. Kuby has been the CEO of a 200-unit pet supplies chain, a 140-unit general merchandise retail business as well as a 16-unit mall-based retail chain. A former partner with the nationally renowned performance improvement firm Alvarez and Marsal, Mr. Kuby has experience in a wide variety of industries and his expertise will help Black Bear take its mission of growing the sport of youth hockey to the next level.

“Black Bear is my proudest professional achievement, having taken it from a concept and one ice rink to the leading youth hockey ecosystem in the United States and growing our participation levels by four times the national average,” said Founder, Murry N. Gunty. “I leave knowing that the business is in its best shape since I created it 10 years ago and under Kevin’s leadership, I know it is poised to achieve even greater levels of success and expand hockey participation to families all across the country.”

Black Bear has developed incredibly affordable and accessible starter programming to increase the number of children and adults who want to start playing the sport of hockey which has driven their outstanding growth and performance. Mr. Kuby is committed to expanding that effort.

“I am honored to take over as Interim Chief Executive of Black Bear,” said Kevin Kuby. “Black Bear continues to have industry leading growth of youth and adult hockey participation, and I expect to accelerate that growth and enhance all of our operations. I also look forward to working closely with USA Hockey, its affiliates and our NHL partner clubs to help grow the sport of hockey.”

As part of this leadership change, Tony Zasowski and Andrew Goldman have been appointed Co-Presidents of Hockey Operations for Black Bear, overseeing youth hockey, junior hockey, adult hockey, leagues, tournaments and broadcasting.

“We would like to thank Mr. Gunty for his guidance, leadership and passion over the years in building Black Bear’s highly successful hockey operations,” said Tony Zasowski and Andrew Goldman. “We are honored to take over this position and will ensure that we continue Mr. Gunty’s amazing legacy at Black Bear.”

About Black Bear Sports Group

Founded in 2015 by lifelong hockey enthusiasts, Black Bear Sports Group is a premier owner and operator of ice arenas and youth hockey leagues across the United States. Dedicated to strengthening hockey communities and expanding access to the sport, Black Bear manages dozens of rinks, teams, and leagues, including the Atlantic Hockey Federation, the Atlantic Girls Hockey Federation, and the Tier 1 Hockey Federation. Black Bear also offers elite training programs, tournaments, and Black Bear TV, a dedicated streaming platform that increases visibility for athletes. By preserving community rinks and creating development opportunities, Black Bear ensures that hockey and other ice sports remain accessible, competitive, and positioned for long-term success. For more information, visit www.blackbearsportsgroup.com.

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