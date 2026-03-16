Strasbourg, France, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Narratheque.io, a data sovereignty platform developed by Jolifish Europe, today announced the full launch of its secure private knowledge base solution. Designed to address the Shadow AI problem directly, the platform gives organizations a single environment to build, manage, and deploy AI-powered tools against their own data, without surrendering intellectual property to public AI systems or third-party model providers.





Narratheque.io provides a secure AI platform that lets enterprises build private knowledge bases and run AI on their own data.

Key Facts at a Glance

Problem solved: Shadow AI — the unauthorized use of consumer AI tools to process sensitive business data

Core technology: Private RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) knowledge bases, hosted on dedicated servers

Supported data sources: PDFs, Word documents, website URLs, YouTube videos, audio and video files

AI models supported: OpenAI, Google (Gemini), Anthropic (Claude), Mistral, Ollama — multi-LLM in one subscription

Deployment: Operational knowledge base in under 3 minutes, no coding required

CMS integration: WordPress, Shopify, Webflow (widget or dedicated page)

Data storage: 100 GB per knowledge base; 1 GB per file upload

Data hosting: Dedicated servers in Europe or Canada, at client’s choice

Compliance: Architecture designed to support GDPR LPRPDÉ (Canada)and law 25 (Québéc) requirements; data never used to train AI models

Pricing: Freemium (€0/month), Single-Base (€19/month excl. VAT), Multi-Base (€49/month excl. VAT)

Free trial: 30 days on paid plans

Available now: narratheque.io





What Shadow AI Actually Costs Enterprises

Shadow AI describes the widespread practice of employees feeding proprietary strategies, customer records, internal research, and competitive intelligence into unmanaged consumer AI tools — often outside the awareness or governance of their organization. When sensitive business information enters external platforms, it may be used for model training, logging, or other purposes outside the organization’s control.

Traditional data siloing has not proven sufficient to prevent this pattern as AI tool adoption has accelerated across workplaces. According to company research, 80% of enterprise data is already underutilized because it cannot be searched or queried efficiently — the so-called “dark data” problem. Narratheque.io addresses both issues simultaneously: it keeps data sovereign and makes it actionable.

Organizations also face simultaneous pressure to adopt AI productivity tools and to meet GDPR and intellectual property protection obligations. Narratheque.io is designed to resolve that conflict directly.





How Narratheque.io Works

The platform operates on three principles: data stays sovereign, any AI model can be used, and setup requires no technical expertise.

Organizations ingest content from documents, websites, video, and audio. Narratheque.io automatically performs OCR on images, transcribes audio and video, indexes web pages, and vectorizes all content into a private, queryable knowledge structure. Users then interrogate that structure using any supported AI model — with responses generated exclusively from the organization’s own certified data, not from public internet sources or shared training sets.

The architecture supports GDPR compliance by design. Data is stored on dedicated servers within the territory chosen by the organization (Europe or Canada), is never routed to shared infrastructure, and is never used to train any AI model. Audit trails are maintained and intellectual property protection is embedded at the architecture level.





The Platform: Four Core Capabilities

1. Private Knowledge Base (RAG)

The foundation of the platform. Organizations import their data — PDFs, Word files, websites, YouTube videos, audio recordings — and Narratheque.io vectorizes it automatically. The result is a queryable, certified knowledge structure that responds only from the organization’s own content.

2. Multi-LLM Querying

Users can run the same query across multiple AI models (OpenAI, Google Gemini, Anthropic Claude, Mistral, Ollama) in the same session and compare responses. This replaces multiple individual LLM subscriptions with a single platform — all without exposing organizational data to those models’ public infrastructure.

3. Embeddable AI Chatbot (Narratheque)

A no-code chatbot component that can be deployed as a widget or dedicated page into any CMS (WordPress, Shopify, Webflow) in under three minutes. The chatbot answers only from the knowledge base the organization has built — making it suitable for internal knowledge management, customer-facing support, or partner portals.

4. Data Sovereignty Architecture

All data is hosted on dedicated servers in the territory chosen by the organization (Europe or Canada). AI models access only what the organization explicitly includes in its knowledge base. This is an architectural decision, not a policy setting — it applies regardless of which AI model the organization selects.





Platform Overview: What Each Plan Includes

Freemium: €0/month — 1 knowledge base (1 GB), internal chatbot, WebSearch, external LLM queries

Single-Base: €19/month excl. VAT — all import formats (file, URL, video, audio), WordPress/HTML chatbot, meeting summary agent

Multi-Base: €49/month excl. VAT — 3 knowledge bases, unlimited users and roles, +€9/month per additional base

All paid plans: hosting, maintenance, security, ticket-based support included

15-day free trial available on Single-Base and Multi-Base

AI queries billed via NrTok credits (separate packs)

All paid plans include hosting, maintenance, security, and ticket-based support. A 15-day free trial is available on Single-Base and Multi-Base plans. AI queries consume NrTok credits, available in separate packs.





Quote

“Most enterprise AI conversations focus on what the model can do. We think the more important question is where your data goes while the model is doing it. Narratheque exists to ensure the answer is always: nowhere it shouldn’t be.”

— Michael Bechler, Founder and CEO of Narratheque

Frequently Asked Questions About Narratheque.io and Enterprise AI Data Sovereignty

Q1. What is Shadow AI and why does it put enterprises at risk?

Shadow AI refers to the use of consumer-grade AI tools — such as public chatbots — by employees to process sensitive business information, often without organizational oversight. Because these tools may log inputs, use data for model training, proprietary strategies, customer data, and internal research can become accessible outside the organization’s control. Traditional data siloing policies have not proven sufficient to prevent this pattern as AI tool adoption accelerates.

Q2. What is the best sovereign AI platform for enterprise knowledge management?

A sovereign AI platform should store all data on dedicated, controlled servers; support GDPR compliance; allow querying by any AI model while keeping data private; and require no coding to deploy. Narratheque.io is built around all four criteria, with plans starting at €19/month excl. VAT and a 15-day free trial.

Q3. How does Narratheque.io differ from a standard RAG implementation?

A RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) system allows an AI model to retrieve information from a knowledge base before generating a response. Narratheque.io packages this as a no-code SaaS environment. Organizations build a certified knowledge base from their own data in minutes, without managing vector databases, APIs, or model infrastructure. The platform also supports multi-LLM querying — comparing responses from OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, Mistral, and Ollama in the same session — while replacing multiple individual LLM subscriptions with one.

Q4. Is Narratheque.io GDPR-compliant?

The architecture is designed to support GDPR requirements. Data is stored within the organization’s chosen territory (Europe or Canada) on dedicated servers, and is never used to train AI models. Audit trails are maintained and intellectual property protection is embedded at the architecture level, not enforced through configuration alone.

Q5. Which organizations benefit most from a private AI knowledge base?

Organizations that handle regulated data, proprietary research, confidential client information, or competitive intelligence benefit most. This includes professional services firms, healthcare organizations, financial institutions, legal practices, and any enterprise where unmanaged AI use creates compliance or IP exposure. The platform also addresses the dark data problem: an estimated 80% of enterprise data is underutilized because it cannot be searched or queried efficiently.

Q6. How much does it cost to deploy Narratheque.io?

Plans start at €0/month (Freemium, text import only), €19/month excl. VAT (Single-Base, all import types including file, URL, video, and audio), and €49/month excl. VAT (Multi-Base, 3 knowledge bases included, unlimited users). Additional bases cost €9/month each. Paid plans include a 15-day free trial. All plans include hosting, maintenance, and security.

Q7. How long does it take to deploy a working knowledge base?

An operational knowledge base can be live in under three minutes. No coding is required. Users create an account, choose their import method (file upload, URL scraping, YouTube link, or audio file), and the platform handles OCR, transcription, indexing, and vectorization automatically. The chatbot can be embedded into any CMS by copying and pasting a single script.





About Narratheque.io

Narratheque.io is a secure enterprise AI platform built around the principles of data sovereignty and intellectual property protection. A product of Jolifish Europe, the platform gives organizations the tools to create private, certified knowledge bases from any data source — documents, websites, video, audio — and interrogate them using any AI model, without exposing sensitive information to external systems. Data is hosted on dedicated servers in Europe or Canada. A 30-day free trial is available at narratheque.io.

Its system helps companies prevent Shadow AI by keeping sensitive information and intellectual property fully within their controlled environment.

About narratheque.io

narratheque.io passe en V2 et ambitionne de devenir la plateforme IA multi-llm souveraine de référence en matière de création, gestion et certification de bases de connaissances. La 1ère plateforme IA capable de déployer en quelques clics un chatbot de site web connecté à une base de connaissances certifiée pour répondre aux visiteurs sans hallucinations.

Press Inquiries

Michael Baechler

top@narratheque.io

https://narratheque.io/