Media Advisory — Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School to Host Commencement Ceremony for 2025 Graduates

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: HII’s (NYSE: HII) Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division will host commencement exercises for the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School’s class of 2025 graduates. U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon will provide the commencement address. Members of the news media are invited to attend the graduation ceremony. This event is NOT open to the general public, but will be livestreamed:

https://hii.com/events/apprentice-school-graduation/ When: 10 a.m., Saturday, March 21 (media must check-in by 9:30 a.m.) Where: Liberty Live Church 1021 Big Bethel Road Hampton, Virginia, 23666 RSVP: Confirmation of media attendance is required; we are not able to accommodate outlets who do not register in advance . Please RSVP by noon on Friday, March 20 to: Todd Corillo Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com (757) 688-3220 Details: The Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School accepts more than 200 apprentices per year. The school offers four- to eight-year, tuition-free apprenticeships in 19 trades and six optional programs. Accredited by the Council for Occupational Education, the school is certified to offer associates degrees of applied science in maritime technology. Apprentices work a 40-hour week and are paid for all work, including time spent in academic classes.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit: