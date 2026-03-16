Private Equity Pioneer Kevin K. Albert Joins Vintage Stone Capital to Scale Industrial Acquisition Platform

Mt Laurel, NJ, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vintage Stone Capital, a private equity sponsor focused on the acquisition and modernization of U.S. industrial and manufacturing businesses, today announced the appointment of Kevin K. Albert as Senior Partner & Head of Capital Markets

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Mr. Albert’s appointment marks a major milestone in the firm’s institutional growth. A defining figure in global capital markets and private equity fund formation, he will guide Vintage Stone’s capital strategy and institutional governance as the firm accelerates its acquisition of lower middle-market companies in the $25 million to $125 million enterprise value range.

Over a 40-year career on Wall Street, Mr. Albert architected the capital foundations for some of the world's most successful investment firms. As Global Head of the Private Equity Placement Group at Merrill Lynch & Co., he originated and placed the inaugural buyout funds for Texas Pacific Group (TPG), Silver Lake Partners, and Cinven. Later, as Partner and Global Head of Business Development at Pantheon Ventures, he played a pivotal role in driving global expansion, seeing the firm's assets under management double to $50 billion.

"Vintage Stone Capital is built on the conviction that the next era of industrial alpha requires more than financial engineering, it requires profound technological and operational modernization," said Ziad Danasouri, Managing Partner of Vintage Stone Capital. "We acquire fundamentally sound legacy businesses and deploy our operational playbook to unlock their next phase of growth. By bringing Kevin into the partnership, we are marrying our elite operational execution with the exact institutional capital expertise that helped build the largest buyout funds in the world."

The addition of Mr. Albert fortifies Vintage Stone Capital’s position as a premier, highly capitalized buyer in the lower middle market. He joins a leadership team that includes Managing Partner Ziad Danasouri, Head of Transaction Execution Scott Cielinski (formerly of Sun Capital and Incline Equity), and a deep bench of elite operating partners. Together, the platform represents a rare trifecta: Institutional Capital Pedigree, High-Velocity Transaction Rigor, and Radical Operational Execution.

"Throughout my career, I have observed that the most consistent outperformance comes from firms that possess a genuine operational edge," said Kevin K. Albert. "Vintage Stone has developed a highly sophisticated framework for digitizing and scaling traditional industrial assets. I am thrilled to join Ziad and the team to help institutionalize this platform and aggressively scale our acquisition strategy."

About Vintage Stone Capital

Vintage Stone Capital is a U.S.-based private investment firm acquiring fundamentally strong, established businesses in the industrial, light manufacturing, and B2B services sectors. Targeting companies with $25 million to $125 million in Enterprise Value, the firm partners with management teams and founders to transform legacy assets into market leaders through technological modernization, professional leadership, and disciplined capital deployment.





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