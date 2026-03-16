Savvy Cyber Kids Brings Safe AI for Kids and Teens to Market with Chatperone Partnership

Atlanta, GEORGIA, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savvy Cyber Kids, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is excited to be the exclusive nonprofit launch partner for Chatperone.

Safe AI for Kids and Teens with Savvy Cyber Kids and Chatperone

Chatperone is a COPPA-compliant AI-driven chat platform designed specifically to provide children with a safe, age-appropriate conversational experience while giving parents comprehensive oversight and control.

Today’s AI tools are not built with children’s specific needs in mind. “Children and teens are still forming their identity, their values, and their voice. AI can generate answers instantly — but it cannot build judgment, empathy, or character. That’s our job as parents and educators,” states Ben Halpert, Founder, Savvy Cyber Kids. “We need to make sure our kids know the difference between information, disinformation, and wisdom, between convenience and integrity. AI can support learning, but it should never replace the human process of thinking, struggling, and growing.”

Chatperone creates an age appropriate space for kids and teens to use the power of AI under the helpful supervision of parents and educators

"As a parent of a 12 and 8 year old, I wanted my kids to experience this incredible new technology — but I was genuinely frustrated by what was out there," says Chatperone Founder Caleb Hurd. “The major AI providers like ChatGPT and Grok have loose guardrails and almost no meaningful parental controls. What I really wanted was a 'homework mode' that would coach my kids through problems rather than just hand them answers, and real-time alerts when conversations touched on topics I needed to know about as their parent. Nothing like that existed, so I built it for my two kids. Then other parents started asking for it — and that's when I knew this needed to exist for everyone."

Chatperone selects Savvy Cyber Kids as their exclusive nonprofit launch partner

"When I started looking for a launch partner, I wasn't looking for just any platform — I wanted someone whose mission was already aligned with what Chatperone is trying to do. Savvy Cyber Kids has spent years building trust with parents and educators around digital safety, and that matters enormously to me. Parents who find Chatperone through Savvy Cyber Kids already understand why this tool exists. That shared foundation makes it a natural fit."

Chatperone offers a child-friendly AI chatbot that encourages learning and critical thinking—such as through its “homework mode”—and is built with safety in mind by being text-only and COPPA-compliant to protect younger users’ privacy. Parents can monitor their child’s conversations in real time, review full logs, set usage limits (like daily message caps and allowed chat hours), and receive alerts for concerning topics. It also includes customizable safety rules tailored to each child. Overall, the platform aims to balance children’s independent exploration of AI chat with peace of mind and robust monitoring tools for parents.

Give your children a safe, educational AI companion while you stay informed with real-time monitoring and complete conversation visibility. Learn more about Safe AI for Kids and Teens and sign up for a free trial here:https://savvycyberkids.org/safeaiforkidsandteens/



About Savvy Cyber Kids

Savvy Cyber Kids (SCK), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to enable youth, families, and school communities to be empowered by technology, recognizes that children may be Digital Natives but are also “Digital Naives”, who, without intervention, completely lack understanding of the implications of their digital actions. Founded in 2007 by noted speaker and author Ben Halpert, Savvy Cyber Kids resources are used in 50 states and 54 countries around the world to help parents and teachers educate today’s youth on cyber safety and cyber ethics topics of cyberbullying, digital reputation, technology and screen-time balance, mental health, body and self-image, physical safety, sexting, privacy, gaming, child sexual predators, and more starting at 3 years old.

About Chatperone

Chatperone is a safe AI chat platform built specifically for kids, with parents in control. Founded by tech veteran and AI graduate student Caleb Hurd, Chatperone gives children a guided, age-appropriate space to explore artificial intelligence — with a homework coaching mode that teaches rather than does, real-time parental alerts, and full conversation visibility. Built with COPPA compliance at its core and no advertising to children, Chatperone is the AI companion parents have been waiting for.

Savvy Cyber Kids is grateful for the ongoing support of its sponsors: SecurityScorecard, Optiv, CISO Horizon, VIPRE Security Group, C-Vision International, VIPRE Security Group, 909Cyber, PWC US, Camellia Tax Advisors, Yass Partners, and Jodi Fink Halpert Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties.

Savvy Cyber Kids

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