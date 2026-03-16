National Advertising Division Recommends Niagen Modify or Discontinue Certain Tru Niagen NAD+ Claims; Niagen to Appeal

New York, NY, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a challenge from Reus Research LLC, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended that Niagen Bioscience, Inc. modify or discontinue certain express and implied claims for its Tru Niagen dietary supplement, including that it is “clinically proven to significantly increase NAD+ levels, and help maintain them with daily use,” as well as additional claims linking increased NAD+ levels to a range of health-related benefits.

Niagen Bioscience will appeal the National Advertising Division’s (NAD) decision.

Niagen and Reus compete in the dietary supplement market, each offering products intended to raise NAD+ levels in the body. Reus challenged claims that Niagen’s advertising conveyed unsupported messages regarding increases in NAD+ levels, organ-specific health benefits, broader vitality and anti-aging claims, cellular-level benefits, and consumer-perceptible effects, as well as the use of consumer testimonials and influencer marketing practices.

Establishment Claims

NAD evaluated the claim “clinically proven to significantly increase NAD+ levels, and help maintain them with daily use,” as well as a separate claim that NAD+ levels rise within hours and show significant increases within two weeks of supplementation.

Although the record included studies demonstrating that nicotinamide riboside (NR) supplementation, the active ingredient in Tru Niagen, can increase NAD+ levels under certain conditions, NAD concluded that differences in study design, populations, duration, endpoints, and conditions of use limited the extent to which the evidence supported the broad “clinically proven” claim.

Therefore, NAD recommended that Niagen discontinue the unqualified establishment claim and discontinue the compound timing claim as presented.

Health Benefit Claims

The challenged advertising included organ-specific health claims (e.g., “supports heart health,” “supports brain health”), broader vitality and anti-aging claims, and claims framed at the cellular level (e.g., “supports cellular energy that your heart cells need”).

NAD explained that claims framed at the cellular level may, depending on context—including surrounding clinical claims, organ-level health references, or consumer testimonials—reasonably convey consumer-perceptible functional health benefits. NAD distinguished between evidence demonstrating biomarker or mechanistic changes and evidence demonstrating functional health outcomes in consumers.

Where the record did not substantiate functional benefits reasonably conveyed, including cardiovascular, cognitive, immune, metabolic, exercise, anti-aging, or cellular repair-related outcomes, NAD recommended that the claims be discontinued or modified.

Testimonials

NAD determined that certain consumer testimonials conveyed unsupported messages regarding improvements in health, vitality, or functional benefits. Therefore, NAD recommended that Niagen discontinue those testimonials.

Influencer Advertising

NAD reviewed influencer marketing practices and recommended that Niagen ensure material connections are clearly and conspicuously disclosed in both audio and visual portions of content, consistent with the FTC Endorsement Guides and NAD’s guidance.

During the proceeding, Niagen voluntarily agreed to permanently discontinue certain challenged claims, including reproductive health, sleep improvement, and Made in the USA claims. NAD did not review those claims on the merits and will treat the discontinued claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended their discontinuance and Niagen agreed to comply.

In its advertiser statement, Niagen stated that it “will appeal NAD’s decision.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and promoting fair competition for business.