Alpha Tau to Present at Sidoti March Virtual Small Cap Conference

JERUSALEM, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd . (Nasdaq: DRTS, DRTSW) ("Alpha Tau"), the developer of the innovative alpha-radiation cancer therapy Alpha DaRT® today announced that CFO Raphi Levy will present at the Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference taking place on March 18-19, 2026.

Event: Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference Format: Company Presentation Date: March 18, 2026 Time: 10:00 – 10:30AM ET Location: Virtual



Mr. Levy will be available for 1x1 investor meetings at the conference. Please reach out to your Sidoti representative to schedule.

About Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.

Founded in 2016, Alpha Tau is an Israeli oncology therapeutics company that focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. The technology was initially developed by Prof. Itzhak Kelson and Prof. Yona Keisari from Tel Aviv University.

About Alpha DaRT®

Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) is designed to enable highly potent and conformal alpha-irradiation of solid tumors by intratumoral delivery of radium-224 impregnated sources. When the radium decays, its short-lived daughters are released from the sources and disperse while emitting high-energy alpha particles with the goal of destroying the tumor. Since the alpha-emitting atoms diffuse only a short distance, Alpha DaRT aims to mainly affect the tumor, and to spare the healthy tissue around it.