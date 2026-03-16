To

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Executive Management

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

www.rd.dk







Telephone +45 7012 5300















16 March 2026

Company Announcement number 21/2026

Summary of Annual general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S held the Annual general meeting on the 16 March 2026 at 01:00 pm at Bernstorffsgade 40, 1577 København V, with the following agenda:

Submission of the Annual Report 2025 for adoption Proposal for indemnification of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board Proposal for allocation of profits or cover of losses according to the adopted Annual Report Proposal for amendment to Realkredit Danmark’s Articles of Association to increase the number of Members of the Executive Management Submission of the Remuneration Policy 2026 and Remuneration Report 2025 Election of members to the Board of Directors Appointment of external auditor Any other proposals or issues brought forward by the Board of Directors or shareholders

Summary:

Re item 1: Submission of the Annual Report 2025 for adoption

The chairman of the board presented a report on the company's activities for the financial year 2025 and reviewed the annual report. The chairperson confirmed that the annual report, along with the audit opinion for the period 1 January to 31 December 2025, was approved

Re item 2: Proposal for indemnification of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board

The chairperson confirmed that the general meeting granted discharge to the board of directors and executive management.

Re item 3: Proposal for allocation of profits or cover of losses according to the adopted Annual Report

The general meeting approved the proposal from the Board of Directors to pay dividend to the shareholder in the amount of DKK 4,848 million.

Re item 4: Proposal for amendment to Realkredit Danmark’s Articles of Association to increase the number of Members of the Executive Management

The general meeting approved the proposal to amend Realkredit Danmark’s Articles of Association to increase the number of Members of the Executive Management.

Re item 5: Submission of the Remuneration Policy 2026 and Remuneration Report 2025

Proposals for Remuneration Policy 2026 and Remuneration Report 2025 was presented. The proposal was unanimously adopted, subject to the final approval of the Remuneration Policy 2026 at the general meeting on 26 March 2026 in Danske Bank A/S.

Re item 6: Election of members to the Board of Directors

The general meeting re-elected the following board members:

Christian Bornfeld

Jakob Bøss

Jesper Koefoed

Linda Fagerlund

Claus Schrøder Jensen





In addition, the Board of Directors comprises board members elected by the employees:

Majken Hammer Sløk

Christian Hilligsøe Heinig

Gøsta Harboe Rasmussen





Re item 7: Appointment of external auditor

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as the company’s auditors.

Re item 8: Any other proposals or issues brought forward by the Board of Directors or shareholders

The chairperson noted that there was nothing under this item.

The chairperson then declared the general meeting closed.

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Subsequent board meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S:

At the meeting of the Board of Directors of Realkredit Danmark A/S held immediately after the annual general meeting, Christian Bornfeld, was appointed Chairman. Jakob Bøss was appointed Vice-Chairman. The audit committee consists of Jesper Koefoed, (chair) and Jakob Bøss.

The Executive Management

For further information, please contact Helle Meineche, on +45 21 55 87 42.

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