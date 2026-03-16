Schulich ExecEd Urges Leaders to Break Old Habits in New “Take Your Seat” Campaign

Toronto, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when Canadian leaders are facing unprecedented disruption and uncertainty, Schulich ExecEd (Schulich Executive Education), Schulich School of Business, York University has launched a bold new campaign, “Take Your Seat,” calling on professionals to step out of familiar patterns and lead with greater courage and conviction. Backed by its largest media investment in recent years, the campaign reinforces that the country’s next chapter of growth will require leaders who are braver, bolder, and ready for change.

Canadian leadership has historically been admired for qualities like stability, collaboration, and emotional intelligence. But in an era of shifting global trade, technological disruption, and evolving market pressures, that steady mindset alone is no longer sufficient. Take Your Seat challenges professionals to move beyond comfort and incremental thinking because to succeed in a disrupted economy, leaders must choose courage over convention.

Developed in partnership with digital marketing agency NP Digital and their creative studio REBL House , the campaign shows Schulich ExecEd’s refreshed approach to engaging leaders who are navigating new realities in the workplace, economy, and global marketplace.

Built around the quiet moments before big decisions, the video assets capture the pause before action, the breath before commitment, and the decision to move forward. Instead of spotlighting career milestones, it highlights the internal shift that happens when people decide it’s time to take action by stepping forward and acting with purpose.

“Canadian leadership is at a turning point,” says Rami Mayer, Executive Director at Schulich ExecEd, Schulich School of Business, York University. “We are facing an environment where the world is shifting faster than ever, and leaders can no longer rely on what has always worked. Take Your Seat reflects our conviction that leadership today requires boldness, agility, and the willingness to make purposeful decisions. This campaign represents a significant investment in bringing that belief to life with ambition, vision, decision making ability and determination as we shape new leaders and create a new economy for Canada.”

The creative rollout includes a 30-second hero film supported by three 15-second spots, and nine 7.5 second animations tailored for digital, and social platforms. The work is rolling out across Schulich ExecEd’s online and social channels, bringing the message to professionals wherever they are spending their time and reinforcing the idea of claiming your seat

“This campaign was really about bringing Schulich ExecEd’s leadership mindset to life in a way that feels real and relatable,” says Sabrina Kidouchim, Account Director at NP Digital Canada. “From the way the film moves to how it shows up across channels, everything was built around the idea of choosing growth. Working closely with Schulich ExecEd and our creative team at REBL House, we focused on making something that feels authentic and inspires Canadian professionals who are ready to take their next step.”

Centered around nine cinematic scenes, the campaign captures leaders at different stages of their professional journeys from emerging professionals stepping into their potential, to mid-career executives redefining their path, to senior leaders choosing to continue learning and evolving. Each vignette slows time to highlight the quiet, often unseen moments that precede meaningful decisions. The result is a reflective, emotionally resonant portrayal of leadership as an ongoing process, not a destination.

At the heart of the creative is a recurring visual of a branded Schulich ExecEd chair — a symbol of commitment and decisiveness. The chair represents the moment of deciding to sit, engage, and invest in executive education as a catalyst for growth. It becomes a metaphor for claiming space, embracing challenge, and moving forward with purpose.

With “Take Your Seat,” Schulich ExecEd signals a shift toward a more human, insight-led approach to brand storytelling. The campaign moves beyond traditional program-led marketing to focus on the mindset and motivation behind leadership development needed for the country.

For more images and video assets, please check here .

About Schulich ExecEd:

As an extension of the Schulich School of Business, York University, Schulich ExecEd is a team of highly skilled and experienced learning professionals who continue to demonstrate their expertise in leadership and professional development. Schulich ExecEd offers participants micro-credential upskilling and reskilling programs in management, leadership, and business operations. Our programs are made for working professionals to rapidly build highly in-demand skills and offer Masters Certificate programs, 30+ skill-building short programs and Canada’s leading Mini-MBAs. Schulich ExecEd also offers custom programs for domestic and international organizations, to provide short-cycle rapid upskilling to employers and employees in diverse sectors. For more information, visit execed.schulich.yorku.ca .

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a global digital marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platforms, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning end-to-end digital marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, direct-to-consumer (DTC) challenger-type organizations. For more information, visit npdigital.com .

For more information, please contact:

Sreeja Joshy

NP Digital

Sreeja.joshy@npdigital.com

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