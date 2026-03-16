Qolab Announces John Martinis Prize as Momentum Builds for Scalable Quantum Hardware

DENVER, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qolab today announced the launch of the John Martinis Prize for Experimental Superconducting Qubit Physics, a new initiative designed to support the next generation of researchers advancing superconducting quantum hardware. The prize is supported by Qolab, Israeli Quantum Computing Center (IQCC), and Quantum Machines, whose control technology powers the initiative’s experimental framework. The announcement comes as the company highlights a series of technical collaborations, education initiatives, and workforce investments during the American Physics Society (APS) Global Physics Summit in Denver.

Named in honor of Qolab co-founder and CTO John M. Martinis, recipient of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics for his pioneering work on macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit, the prize will provide research and education grants to scientists and educators working to advance experimental superconducting quantum systems.

The program will support both academic research and classroom instruction, providing awardees with funding and access to Qolab quantum processors, running on the Quantum Machines orchestration stack, to accelerate experimental work and training in superconducting qubit control and device engineering.

“Scaling quantum computers from research prototypes to useful systems requires a new generation of experimentalists who understand both the physics and the engineering of superconducting devices,” said John M. Martinis, CTO and co-founder, Qolab. “Through the John Martinis Prize, we hope to support researchers and educators pushing the boundaries of qubit control, device design, and experimental techniques.”

"The IQCC is the only cloud access center providing experimentalists with full pulse-level control of superconducting qubits via Quantum Machines' OPX+," said Nir Alfasi, General Manager, IQCC. "We are excited to host Qolab’s processors to advance technology with the next generation of superconducting experimentalists."

Grant recipients will receive financial support, processor access, and opportunities to collaborate with leading researchers in the field. Research awardees will be granted time on Qolab’s latest superconducting processors hosted at the IQCC, enabling advanced pulse-level control experiments and advanced device characterization, a research stipend, and a free pass to the Adaptive Quantum Circuits conference.

Applications for the John Martinis Prize will open on March 16, and researchers and educators can apply via the online submission form . Prize winners will be formally announced and recognized at the Adaptive Quantum Circuits (AQC) conference in Chicago in 2026.

Global collaborations advancing scalable quantum hardware

The announcement comes amid growing international momentum around Qolab’s approach to scalable superconducting quantum hardware.

Earlier this year, Qolab announced a collaboration with researchers at Singapore’s National Quantum Federated Foundry (NQFF) to develop cryogenic low-pass filters, critical components used to suppress microwave noise in superconducting quantum processors. These components represent a key bottleneck in building larger and more reliable quantum systems.

The collaboration combines Singapore’s advanced semiconductor manufacturing capabilities with Qolab’s expertise in superconducting qubit systems. By developing wafer-scale cryogenic filters that can be integrated directly with quantum processor circuits, the partnership aims to enable denser integration and improved reliability in next-generation quantum computers.

Expanding access to quantum hardware education

At APS, Qolab is also highlighting its Quantum Educational Fabrication Program (Qolab Fab), an initiative designed to bring hands-on quantum hardware engineering into university classrooms.

The program enables students to design superconducting microwave resonators using professional electronic design tools, after which Qolab fabricates and measures the devices at millikelvin temperatures using its production measurement infrastructure.

Students then analyze real measurement data from the devices they designed, providing practical exposure to superconducting circuit engineering and the materials challenges that limit qubit performance.

The program will launch pilot deployments in summer 2026 and is designed to expand access to quantum hardware education, particularly for undergraduate institutions and master’s programs without access to specialized fabrication and cryogenic infrastructure.

Building the quantum workforce

Qolab is also expanding its team and will be participating in the APS Global Physics Summit Career Fair, where prospective candidates can meet members of the Qolab engineering team and speak directly with Nobel laureate John Martinis about careers in quantum hardware.

“As the field moves from laboratory demonstrations to manufacturable systems, there is enormous demand for engineers and physicists who can bridge quantum science and semiconductor manufacturing,” said Alan Ho, CEO, Qolab. “We’re building a team focused on solving the hard engineering problems that determine whether quantum computing can scale.”

Interested applicants can learn more about opportunities at the APS Career Fair or by visiting the Qolab booth #717.

In addition, those interested in hearing Qolab CTO and cofounder, and Nobel Laureate John Martinis, speak can join the following sessions at APS in Denver:

Quantum in Singapore Booth 820 on March 17 at 11:00

Quantum Machines Booth 1607 on March 17 at 14:00

About Qolab

Qolab is a hardware company developing utility-scale superconducting quantum computers. By combining deep physics and engineering expertise with strategic semiconductor partnerships, we solve the toughest challenges on the path to fault-tolerant quantum computing.

Media Contact:

Gregory Ho

media@qolab.ai