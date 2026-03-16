Fanatics Betting and Gaming Names Alex Smith Chief Legal Officer

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fanatics Betting and Gaming announced the appointments of Alex Smith to the position of Chief Legal Officer and Sara Tait to Senior Vice President and Head of Legal and Regulated Industries.

Reporting to Fanatics Betting and Gaming CEO Matt King, Smith will be a member of the FBG executive team and lead legal, regulatory, compliance, and government affairs strategy for the company’s rapidly growing sports betting and iGaming division. Smith Joined FBG in 2021 as VP of Legal and Regulatory Compliance and spearheaded the fastest state by state roll out for Fanatics Sportsbook in the history of U.S. sports betting.

“Alex was one of our first hires and he helped build our legal and regulatory apparatus that has allowed us to launch products rapidly in legal sports betting, iCasino and prediction markets,” said Matt King, CEO of Fanatics Betting and Gaming. “As we continue to grow, Alex is the perfect person to lead our legal and regulatory functions into the future.”

Reporting to Alex Smith, Tait will have wide responsibilities spanning multiple strategic subject matters within FBG, specifically serving as legal counsel to the regulated gaming and markets products. She is responsible for developing and managing FBG’s relationships with federal and state regulators; contributing to government affairs efforts and strategic industry initiatives; furthering FBG’s consumer protection measures; and maintaining licenses and registrations with federal and state oversight bodies.

“Sara is a well-respected former gaming regulator who also has experience in the private sector, making her the ideal choice to lead critical legal and regulatory efforts,” said Smith. “The legal and regulatory landscape for sports betting, iCasino and prediction markets are constantly changing and having someone that has been on both sides of the regulatory landscape will be invaluable to us as we continue our growth trajectory.”

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics, a global digital sports platform. Fanatics Sportsbook, now the fastest growing sportsbook in America, is available to 95% of the addressable online sports bettor market in the U.S. Fanatics Casino is currently available online in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York with offices in Denver, Leeds and Dublin.

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Contact: Kevin.Hennessy@betfanatics.com

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