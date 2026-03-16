Exousia Pro, Inc. Announces Favorable Litigation Settlement, Highlighting Significant Debt Elimination and Share Cancellation to Enhance Shareholder Value

ORLANDO, Fla., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exousia Pro, Inc. (OTCPK: MAJI), a clinical-stage biotechnology leader specializing in proprietary exosome-based delivery systems, today announced the successful settlement of its outstanding litigation involving a former Director. This landmark agreement represents a pivotal financial milestone for the Company, delivering immediate and substantial value to current shareholders by improving the capital structure and strengthening the balance sheet.

Under the terms of the settlement, which is expected to close within 30 days, Exousia Pro will make a one-time, strategic payment of $147,500 to the involved parties. In exchange, the Company will secure highly favorable financial restructuring outcomes.

For the purposes of the Company’s upcoming financial reporting and audits, these events will be recorded under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and will provide the following distinct benefits to the Company and its shareholders:

Significant Debt Reduction: The settlement triggers the complete cancellation of a $200,000 promissory note issued at closing, as well as the cancellation of the remaining balance on the note tied to the control block of Preferred Stock. Removing these liabilities immediately strengthens Exousia's balance sheet and frees up future cash flow.

The settlement triggers the complete cancellation of a $200,000 promissory note issued at closing, as well as the cancellation of the remaining balance on the note tied to the control block of Preferred Stock. Removing these liabilities immediately strengthens Exousia's balance sheet and frees up future cash flow. Reversal of Share Dilution: The agreement secures the cancellation and return to treasury of 6,297,511 shares of Common Stock. Retiring this sizable block of shares reverses prior dilution, directly increasing the equity value, earnings-per-share potential, and ownership percentage of all current shareholders.

The agreement secures the cancellation and return to treasury of 6,297,511 shares of Common Stock. Retiring this sizable block of shares reverses prior dilution, directly increasing the equity value, earnings-per-share potential, and ownership percentage of all current shareholders. Enhanced Audit Readiness and Transparency: By formally clearing these contested liabilities and equity issuances from the general ledger under GAAP, the Company is positioned for a clean, streamlined audit. This provides greater financial transparency and reinforces confidence within the investment community.





By resolving this legacy dispute efficiently, Exousia Pro’s management team can now focus entirely on advancing its core clinical pipeline and expanding its telehealth initiatives without the distraction or financial overhang of litigation.

About Exousia Pro, Inc. Exousia Pro, Inc. is a biotechnology company at the forefront of exosome research, focused on developing next-generation delivery systems for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Through its expanding telehealth division, the Company aims to bridge the gap between clinical innovation and patient access.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing of definitive agreements, the closing of the aforementioned settlement, and the expected benefits of financial restructuring and acquisitions. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Exousia Pro, Inc.'s forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the parties' future level of business. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Exousia Pro, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

CONTACT:

Exousia Pro, Inc.

www.Exousiapro.com

X: @Exousia_Pro