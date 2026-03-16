Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) for Potential Violations of the Federal Securities Laws and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating Encompass Health Corporation (“Encompass” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EHC) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On July 15, 2025, citing federal data and inspection reports, The New York Times published an article alleging that for-profit hospitals run by Encompass perform below average on key safety measures. The article reported that “Encompass owns many of the rehabs with worse rates of potentially preventable, unplanned readmissions to general hospitals” including 34 facilities which “Medicare rated as having statistically significantly worse rates of potentially preventable readmissions.” The article further described a number of “alarming mistakes” leading to fatalities of patients in the care of Encompass-owned facilities.

If you suffered a loss in the Company securities, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys Andrea Farah at (914) 733-7256 or via email to afarah@lowey.com or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. at (914) 733-7278 or via email at vcappucci@lowey.com.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

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Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

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Tel: (914) 733-7256

Email: investigations@lowey.com