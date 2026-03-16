Multifamily Management National Firm, Drucker + Falk Welcomes Crystal Plum as Chief Financial Officer





NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drucker + Falk (DF), one of the nation’s most prominent multifamily management companies, is pleased to announce that Crystal Plum has accepted the role of Chief Financial Officer and has joined the company as of March 16, 2026.

Crystal brings an exceptional background in financial leadership, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ: WHLR). In that capacity, she oversaw finance and accounting operations for a multi-entity real estate investment platform, led SEC reporting and compliance, managed complex capital structure initiatives, and partnered closely with the Board of Directors and Audit Committee on governance and strategic directives.

A Certified Public Accountant, Crystal’s experience spans partnership taxation, auditing, HUD and LIHTC-regulated properties, large-scale acquisitions and dispositions, and sophisticated debt financing transactions. She has a proven track record of strengthening internal controls, enhancing financial reporting infrastructure, and driving operational efficiency across growing organizations. Crystal is a graduate of Old Dominion University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Accounting and Finance.

“Crystal brings the depth of financial expertise and strategic discipline that aligns directly with our long-term vision,” said Guy Buck, President of Drucker + Falk. “Her technical acumen, experience in managing complex real estate portfolios, and executive leadership will further strengthen our team. Importantly, Crystal leads with integrity, collaboration, and a commitment to doing things the right way—qualities that reflect our culture and values.”

Crystal is recognized for her disciplined, detail-oriented approach and strong execution. She is known as a thoughtful and collaborative leader who builds alignment while maintaining rigorous standards. Her leadership will support Drucker + Falk’s continued growth, financial stewardship, and operational excellence across its managed property portfolio.

For more information about Drucker + Falk, please visit www.druckerandfalk.com .

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 43,000 apartment homes and 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in nine states. Drucker + Falk specializes in multifamily and commercial property management, developing new multifamily properties, repositioning multifamily assets, and creating upscale, unique apartment communities.

MEDIA CONTACT

Amanda McCrowell

am@two17.co

757-406-1187

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb756344-eaf9-438c-860f-d51887dc8c19