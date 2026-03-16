Award-Winning Clean: The Pink Stuff and Mean Green Set New Standards This Spring

The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste Squeezable and Mean Green Refillable Ultra Powered Concentrate Bathroom Cleaner earn top honors from Apartment Therapy and Better Homes & Gardens, solidifying their place as must-have solutions for spring cleaning

VERNON HILLS, Ill., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As households across the country prepare for the annual tradition of spring cleaning, Rust-Oleum is proud to announce that two of its powerhouse cleaning products, The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste Squeezable and Mean Green Refillable Ultra Powered Concentrate Bathroom Cleaner, have received top honors from leading home and lifestyle publications for tackling even the toughest messes.

Apartment Therapy’s favorite cleaning paste

The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste Squeezable has been named Favorite Cleaning Paste in Apartment Therapy’s 2026 Cleaning Awards. Celebrated for its powerful and easy-to-rinse formula, this innovative squeezable format, now available nationwide, is a versatile solution that transforms cleaning from a chore into a satisfying experience.

Shining above the rest: Better Homes & Gardens Clean House Awards

Both The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste Squeezable and Mean Green Refillable Bathroom Cleaner were honored in the Better Homes & Gardens 2026 Clean House Awards, which spotlight innovative products that simplify and elevate home cleaning routines.

The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste Squeezable : Named Best Paste, this mild abrasive cleaner is perfect for tackling tough messes like baked-on grease, grime, and dirt in kitchens, bathrooms, and beyond. Its squeezable tube design makes it easy to apply directly to the surface, making deep cleaning tasks more fun.

: Named Best Paste, this mild abrasive cleaner is perfect for tackling tough messes like baked-on grease, grime, and dirt in kitchens, bathrooms, and beyond. Its squeezable tube design makes it easy to apply directly to the surface, making deep cleaning tasks more fun. Mean Green Refillable Concentrate Bathroom Cleaner: This high-performance cleaner, named Best Bathroom Concentrate, removes 100% of soap scum, is designed for easy refilling and helps reduce plastic waste–making it a smart choice for every home.

The Better Homes & Gardens Clean House Awards will be featured in the April 2026 issue, hitting newsstands on March 20, and online at BHG.com.

"Whether you find joy in cleaning or look for certain qualities in a cleaning solution, our goal is to elevate the experience," said Jeff Hastie, R&D scientist at Rust-Oleum. "The Pink Stuff Squeezable Paste’s convenient design and Mean Green’s refillable, concentrated formula showcase our commitment to combining innovation with performance. We strive to deliver products that not only work exceptionally well but also make cleaning a task you can feel genuinely good about."

Powering cleanups everywhere—inside and out

Rust-Oleum’s cleaning solutions extend beyond The Pink Stuff and Mean Green, offering trusted products engineered to tackle tough cleaning tasks, inside and out, this spring and beyond.

Moldex Outdoor Cleaners: Perfect for refreshing outdoor spaces, this powerful assortment of solutions removes stains from mold and mildew, algae, and more from wood, vinyl, brick, and stone, restoring your home’s curb appeal with ease.

Perfect for refreshing outdoor spaces, this powerful assortment of solutions removes stains from mold and mildew, algae, and more from wood, vinyl, brick, and stone, restoring your home’s curb appeal with ease. Original Krud Kutter Cleaner & Degreaser : The “duct tape of cleaning,” this versatile solution works wonders on hard surfaces like walls, kitchen cabinets, and garage floors, as well as soft surfaces like carpet and fabric. Use full strength for tough stains like grease, oil, and paint, or dilute it for everyday cleaning.

: The “duct tape of cleaning,” this versatile solution works wonders on hard surfaces like walls, kitchen cabinets, and garage floors, as well as soft surfaces like carpet and fabric. Use full strength for tough stains like grease, oil, and paint, or dilute it for everyday cleaning. Rust-Oleum Whink ® Cleaning Products: Removes the toughest rust stains. Perfect for refreshing bathrooms and outdoor fixtures.

Removes the toughest rust stains. Perfect for refreshing bathrooms and outdoor fixtures. Roto-Rooter® Drain Cleaners: Trusted plumbing solutions to clear clogs and maintain drains in sinks, tubs, and toilets—ideal for spring cleaning prep.

Discover the satisfying and effective cleaning power of Rust-Oleum’s expansive portfolio:

Unlock the power of pink at usa.thepinkstuff.com to explore the full line The Pink Stuff solutions.

Discover household cleaners designed to tackle messes on a variety of surfaces at rustoleum.com/Cleaners/Household-Cleaners to learn about Mean Green, Krud Kutter and more.

About Rust-Oleum

For more than a century, Rust-Oleum® has been a global leader in manufacturing innovative coatings that empower do-it-yourselfers and professionals alike across categories including small project paints, cleaners, primers, automotive, industrial, high-performance coatings, wood care and abrasives. Its wide breadth of brands and products include such trusted names as Rust-Oleum®, Stops Rust®, Painter’s Touch®, Universal®, EpoxyShield®, Varathane®, Zinsser®, Watco®, MultiSpec®, X-I-M®, The Pink Stuff®, Krud Kutter®, RockSolid®, Ready Seal®, Wipe New®, Testors®, Seal-Krete®, Mean Green®, Modern Masters®, Moldex®, Whink®, Miracle Sealants®, Roto-Rooter®, Concrobium®, Gator® Finishing Products and RUST-O®, a spray paint designed in collaboration with artists for precision, coverage and creative expression. Visit rustoleum.com for more information. Follow Rust-Oleum on LinkedIn, Pinterest, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact: Vivika Panagiotakakos

224-471-6057

vivika.panagiotakakos@rustoleum.com

Videos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c56253b4-cc7c-4df8-8719-47e4e35b81dc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35e3a0cb-d090-4795-94f9-a18c30409937