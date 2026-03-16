Fulginiti Law Says Fatal Ambulance Crash Raises Questions About Oversight of Private Emergency Transport Services

PHILADELPHIA, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of a fatal ambulance crash in Northeast Philadelphia that is currently under investigation, catastrophic injury attorney Ken Fulginiti of Fulginiti Law says the incident underscores broader safety and oversight issues surrounding privately operated emergency medical transport services.

“When families call an ambulance, they believe the safest place their loved one can be is inside that vehicle,” Fulginiti said. “The public assumes the driver behind the wheel has been properly trained, properly supervised, and is fully capable of transporting patients safely during a medical emergency.”

Authorities have reported that a privately operated ambulance transporting a mother and infant collided with another vehicle early Sunday morning. The crash resulted in the death of the infant and left the child’s mother critically injured. Investigators have indicated the ambulance driver may face DUI and related charges. The investigation remains ongoing.

While the specific circumstances of the crash will ultimately be determined by investigators, Fulginiti says incidents involving emergency transport vehicles often raise broader questions about the safety systems and oversight governing private ambulance operators.

Emergency medical transportation in the United States operates through a mix of public and private providers. While many ambulances are operated by municipal fire departments or hospital systems, thousands are run by private companies that provide emergency and medical transport services under contracts with hospitals, municipalities, or insurers.

Serious ambulance crashes frequently prompt examination of multiple safety and operational issues, including driver screening and supervision policies, alcohol and drug testing protocols, operational rules governing intersections and emergency signaling, and patient restraint procedures inside ambulances.

“These vehicles are transporting some of the most vulnerable people imaginable,” Fulginiti said. “The public deserves to know that rigorous safeguards exist to ensure the people operating them are capable of doing that job safely.”

Having handled cases against ambulance companies, Fulginiti also noted that incidents involving privately operated emergency vehicles can raise complex insurance and liability questions.

“Families rarely know who operates the ambulance that responds to their emergency or what insurance coverage exists if something goes wrong,” he said. “That makes strong oversight and accountability even more important.”

Authorities continue to investigate the Philadelphia crash.

Fulginiti says tragedies like this should prompt a careful examination of the systems designed to ensure that emergency transport vehicles operate safely.

“When someone calls an ambulance, they are placing enormous trust in the system,” he said. “Maintaining that trust requires rigorous standards, strong oversight, and accountability when those standards are not met.”

About Fulginiti Law

Fulginiti Law is a premier Philadelphia-based firm dedicated to representing victims of catastrophic injury. With over 35 years of experience, the firm’s founder has built a remarkable track record in complex cases including premises liability, construction accidents, product defects, trucking collisions and other areas.