Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: BW) for Potential Violations of the Federal Securities Laws and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (“BW” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BW) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On March 12, 2025, a short seller published a report questioning the viability of the company’s recently announced $2.4 billion contract. The short seller alleged that the deal with Base Electron may not materialize. The report highlighted that Base Electron shares the same Santa Monica address as B&W shareholder B. Riley Financial, with Bryant Riley serving as a director of Base Electron. The report also pointed to conflicting descriptions of Base Electron’s relationship with Applied Digital, with B&W calling it a “subsidiary” while Applied Digital has described it as an “independent” company in which it owns 10% equity. BW shares fell 9.6%.

If you suffered a loss in the Company securities, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys Andrea Farah at (914) 733-7256 or via email to afarah@lowey.com or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. at (914) 733-7278 or via email at vcappucci@lowey.com.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

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Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

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Tel: (914) 733-7256

Email: investigations@lowey.com