Kelley Drye Opens New San Francisco Office, Accelerating Strategic Growth in California

San Francisco, CA, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP has opened a new office in San Francisco marking an exciting new chapter for the firm and its clients in California. This move strengthens Kelley Drye’s ability to offer practical legal guidance and attentive service to businesses operating in one of the country’s most important markets.

“Client demand across California continues to grow in both complexity and scope,” said Kelley Drye Managing Partner Dana Rosenfeld. “San Francisco marks our third California location, bringing us closer to Bay Area clients and strengthening our ability to deliver top-tier legal counsel and attract outstanding local talent.”

Located at 345 California Street in San Francisco’s Financial District, the office is residence to prominent privacy Partner Kate Black and Special Counsel Céline Guillou, both of whom bring deep experience with California’s regulatory landscape from their previous in-house and government roles. After having served as the first head of privacy and data protection at 23andMe, Black practices at the intersection of privacy, AI, health technology, and cutting-edge innovation. Guillou was the first attorney of hire at the California Privacy Protection Agency’s (CPPA) Enforcement Division, where she reviewed consumer complaints and led investigations. Prior to serving at the CPPA, she was senior privacy counsel at Instacart. Black and Guillou joined Kelley Drye’s Privacy and Information Security practice within the past year, further bolstering the firm’s nationwide capabilities in delivering comprehensive privacy counsel.

Designed with clients in mind, the new San Francisco office features flexible meeting spaces for client meetings, industry gatherings, and community events, reflecting the firm’s commitment to staying connected and engaged locally. This new office opening comes on the heels of Kelley Drye’s recent office relocations to support growth in Washington, D.C., New Jersey, and Connecticut, and ahead of an upcoming move to a new, modern space in San Diego.

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Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is a powerhouse law firm with more than 190 years of practice. With over 300 attorneys and professionals across nine offices, it offers tenacious courtroom advocacy, strategic problem‑solving, and savvy deal‑making across litigation, regulatory, trade, real estate, bankruptcy, and corporate matters. Kelley Drye represents a diverse client base, serving Fortune 500 companies, emerging businesses, and government entities across technology, finance, healthcare, defense, real estate, and manufacturing. Kelley Drye is committed to delivering practical advice, creative solutions, and exceptional value through enduring client relationships. For more information, visit www.kelleydrye.com.