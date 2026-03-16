Honoring Bryan Paulsen: ISG Establishes New Architecture Scholarship

MANKATO, Minn., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISG announces the launch of the Bryan Paulsen Legacy Scholarship, a new award to celebrate the life and contributions of Bryan Paulsen, AIA, CID, LEED AP. Bryan, a respected architect, mentor, and community leader, passed away in 2025 after a remarkable 40-year career devoted to shaping meaningful spaces and uplifting those around him.

“Bryan believed deeply in the power of architecture to connect people,” says ISG Chief Strategy Officer Chad Surprenant. “This scholarship is a way to invest in future architects who share his devotion to shaping spaces that bring people together.”

Whether sketching a concept by hand or guiding emerging architects through their first projects, Bryan’s work reflected an enduring commitment to design excellence, mentorship, and community impact. His influence can be seen across Mankato and southern Minnesota, where he became a trusted voice, a generous collaborator, and an admired leader.

Bryan built strong client relationships while remaining humble, often stepping back to let his team take the lead. “This balance between the art of relationships and the desire to drive good design was always present,” shares ISG Architecture Practice Group Leader Jeremy Wiesen. “Every Friday Bryan took time to sketch by the window, and that commitment to his passion was evident in his work.”

The Bryan Paulsen Legacy Scholarship will award a $2,500 one-time scholarship to a student currently enrolled in an accredited architecture program. Eligible applicants must be in their second year or beyond, hold a minimum 3.0 grade point average, and embody strong character reflective of Bryan’s legacy. While a referral from an ISG employee owner is preferred, it is not required.

Applicants will be asked to submit an academic transcript, three to five sketches illustrating their design perspective, and written responses describing their interest in architecture and how they plan to advance mentorship, community engagement, and design excellence in their careers.

Applications are currently being accepted and will remain open through May 15. Students can review the full requirements and submit their materials at https://bit.ly/PaulsenLegacy-ISG.

ISG’s creation of this scholarship underscores the firm’s belief in investing in future talent and supporting students who demonstrate the curiosity, character, and commitment Bryan valued. It serves as a pathway for emerging architects to pursue their goals while carrying forward the principles that defined his career.





About ISG

ISG, a 100% ESOP firm, has a rich history, which extends over 50 years of building trusting relationships with clients, stakeholders, and the community. As a full-service architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm with 600+ professionals in offices in Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Wisconsin, ISG provides exceptional services, strategies, and guidance to a wide range of markets nationwide. To learn more about ISG, visit ISGInc.com.

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