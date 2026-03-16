Middle East & Africa Luxury Goods Market Analysis Report 2026-2031: Advanced Authentication Technologies Combat Counterfeiting Surge

Dublin, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Luxury Goods - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and Africa luxury goods market is projected to surge from USD 21.85 billion in 2026 to USD 36.15 billion by 2031, experiencing a robust CAGR of 10.60% during this period. This promising growth trajectory is fueled by a rise in high-net-worth individuals, vibrant retail ecosystems supported by tourism, and proactive governmental strategies aimed at economic diversification.

The e-commerce boom and social media's growing influence further enhance the accessibility of luxury products for consumers in the region. While European conglomerates currently lead the luxury market, regional brands are gaining ground by emphasizing cultural authenticity and sustainability. Governments in the Gulf are enhancing customs processes and introducing VAT-refund programs, which bolster the appeal of luxury shopping in the region. Meanwhile, aspirational spending in countries like South Africa and Nigeria fosters a diversified growth landscape.

Innovation in Materials and Design

Luxury brands are increasingly integrating advanced technologies with traditional craftsmanship to offer unique value. For example, Goldgenie Dubai plans to launch the 24k Gold iPhone 16 Pro range in July 2025, targeting ultra-high-net-worth individuals in the Gulf. Regional artisans collaborate with global luxury brands to incorporate local techniques and materials, enhancing product authenticity for culturally-conscious consumers. Additionally, companies like Paragon ID are addressing innovation and anti-counterfeiting concerns by integrating blockchain authentication and RFID solutions, supporting higher pricing and fostering consumer trust.

Sustainable and Eco-Certified Products

Environmentally conscious consumers are reshaping luxury consumption by demanding supply chain transparency and scrutinizing brand practices. Hermes International, for instance, has committed to using 100% recycled gold and silver, with validated emission reduction goals. African brands capitalize on this trend by sourcing materials like shea and frankincense sustainably, enhancing their sustainability narratives. Beyond sourcing, luxury brands are adopting circular economy practices such as repair services and upcycling programs. Governments in the UAE and Saudi Arabia are supporting this transition through sustainability disclosure requirements and ESG reporting mandates. Consumers' willingness to pay a premium for certified sustainable products presents opportunities for brands demonstrating environmental responsibility.

Counterfeit Product Concerns

Counterfeit products pose a significant challenge, damaging brand reputation and impacting market share. Dubai's Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection agency's seizure of 3.5 million counterfeit goods underscores the issue's extent. Concentrated in major trade hubs, counterfeit activities hinder brands from protecting intellectual property and maintaining exclusivity. Advanced authentication technologies, such as blockchain solutions, are employed to combat this problem, although enforcement effectiveness varies across regions. Brands are investing in consumer education to help identify authentic products and understand the risks of counterfeits.

Additional Market Insights

Tourism-led retail ecosystems.

The influence of social media and celebrity endorsements.

Regulatory environment and compliance costs.

Segment Analysis

In 2025, the clothing and apparel segment holds a 37.15% market share, appealing to diverse consumer groups. This segment serves as a gateway to luxury consumption, especially in modest fashion markets like the Gulf. Modest luxury fashion's rise drives demand, with brands tailoring collections to align with local dress codes while maintaining global standards. Thebe Magugu's collaboration with Cape Town's Mount Nelson Belmond Hotel exemplifies African designers' fusion of luxury and cultural relevance. Fashion weeks in Dubai and Saudi Arabia present significant opportunities for luxury apparel brands to showcase collections and engage with Middle Eastern consumers.

Watches are anticipated to be the fastest-growing category, with a projected 10.98% CAGR through 2031. This growth reflects the cultural appreciation for watches as investment assets and status symbols. Brands like Out of Order Watches are creating region-specific collections to cater to Middle Eastern tastes. Active collector communities and secondary luxury watch markets in the Gulf enhance demand. Swiss and German watchmakers are responding by opening regional service centers and boutiques. Limited editions and intricate watch designs attract sophisticated consumers seeking authentic luxury experiences.

Additional Benefits of Purchasing this Report:

Access to the market estimate sheet (Excel format)

Three months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Product innovation in terms of raw material and design

4.2.2 Consumer shift toward sustainable and eco-certified luxury products

4.2.3 Tourism-led retail ecosystems

4.2.4 Influence of social media and celebrity endorsement

4.2.5 Expansion of mono-brand boutiques and mall developments

4.2.6 Consumers' inclination towards limited edition products

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Proliferation of counterfeit products

4.3.2 Stringent regulatory environment and compliance costs

4.3.3 Supply chain fragility and lead-time variability

4.3.4 Labor shortages in specialized craftsmanship

4.4 Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Clothing and Apparel

5.1.2 Footwear

5.1.3 Leather Goods

5.1.4 Watches

5.1.5 Jewellery

5.1.6 Eyewear

5.1.7 Other Product Types

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Men

5.2.2 Women

5.2.3 Unisex

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Single-Brand Stores

5.3.2 Multi-Brand Stores

5.3.3 Online Luxury Stores

5.3.4 Other Distribution Channels

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 South Africa

5.4.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.3 United Arab Emirates

5.4.4 Nigeria

5.4.5 Egypt

5.4.6 Morocco

5.4.7 Turkey

5.4.8 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

6.4.2 Kering SA

6.4.3 Prada SpA

6.4.4 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

6.4.5 Giorgio Armani SpA

6.4.6 OTB Group

6.4.7 Dolce & Gabbana S.r.l.

6.4.8 Coty Inc.

6.4.9 Rolex SA

6.4.10 Hermes International SA

6.4.11 Roberto Cavalli SpA

6.4.12 The Swatch Group Ltd

6.4.13 Chopard & Cie S.A

6.4.14 Tod's S.p.A.

6.4.15 Bulgari S.p.A.

6.4.16 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

6.4.17 L'Oreal Group

6.4.18 Capri Holdings Limited

6.4.19 Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.

6.4.20 Tapestry, Inc.

6.4.21 Chanel S.A



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

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