New PLI Press Treatise Offers Framework to Boost Leadership, Communication, and Well-Being

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI and automation shift the nature of professional work, a new book from PLI Press shows how human skills, such as communication, empathy, collaboration, and trust building, have become the defining differentiators of effective leadership today.

Beyond the Courtroom: Proven Strategies from the Legal Field for Leadership, Emotional Intelligence, and Well-Being in the Modern Workplace, authored by executive coaches Natalie Loeb and David B. Sarnoff, reimagines the high-pressure realities of legal practice as a blueprint for today’s modern workplace.

Drawing on decades of first-hand experience guiding leaders through complex challenges, the authors translate the demands, tensions, and interpersonal dynamics of legal practice into universal strategies for stronger leadership, sharper emotional intelligence, better communication, and improved well-being across all professions.

Using a story-driven approach, each chapter includes engaging real-life scenarios, drawn from legal industry challenges such as conflict, communication breakdowns, generational friction, and feedback avoidance, along with research-based frameworks that make complex ideas accessible and actionable. Robust case studies are accompanied by facilitation guides to spark conversations within organizations. These tools support individual growth while also serving law firms, corporate teams, and professional development leaders seeking ready-made learning modules.

“As AI takes on more analytical and task-based responsibilities, the differentiator for professionals is no longer knowledge alone, but the skills to communicate, build trust, collaborate, and lead with empathy and clarity. This book provides the human-centered tools that leaders need to remain effective and relevant amid rapid technological change,” says Natalie Loeb.

“While the examples in Beyond the Courtroom come from legal practice, the leadership skills we address are universal, including raising self-awareness, managing stress, giving and receiving feedback, bridging generations, and building trust. These are human skills, not legal skills, and they apply in every industry and profession,” notes David B. Sarnoff.

“Aligned with PLI’s commitment to helping professionals adapt and thrive in an evolving business landscape, Beyond the Courtroom focuses on practical, actionable guidance that can benefit people in any high‑pressure industry,” says PLI President Sharon L. Crane. “We’re pleased to offer a versatile resource that helps to elevate performance, strengthen collaboration, and build healthier, more effective workplace cultures.”

For more information and to purchase your copy, visit PLI.edu.

About the Authors: Natalie Loeb is the founder of Loeb Leadership, a certified woman-owned management and leadership development company. With over 25 years of experience in professional development facilitation and executive coaching, Natalie is known as an innovative business leader, strategic partner, and leadership development coach. She is regularly approached for her expertise by small, medium, and Am Law 100 firms, nonprofits, technology startups, and a variety of other industries.

A trained executive coach through the Zicklin Business School in New York City, Natalie received her Master of Science in Industrial/Organizational Psychology at Baruch College in New York City and is certified in over 15 leadership assessment tools. Natalie has authored numerous articles on law firm leadership and is a sought-after speaker for legal conferences and a faculty member for PLI.

David B. Sarnoff, Esq., is the Founder of Sarnoff Group LLC, an executive coaching and leadership development firm. An ICF-certified Executive Coach, leadership trainer, and conference speaker, David helps professionals enhance leadership effectiveness, navigate workplace dynamics, and drive meaningful change. With decades of experience in law, executive search, business ownership, and governance, he brings a distinctive perspective to coaching attorneys, corporate executives, managers, and high-potential professionals.

A recognized thought leader in leadership and emotional intelligence, David has delivered training and presentations for Am Law 100 firms, corporations, nonprofits, and national conferences. Since 2021, he has also co-authored the monthly “Coach’s Counsel” column in the PLI Chronicle with Natalie Loeb, and regularly serves as a panelist on CLE-accredited PLI programs.



