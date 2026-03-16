Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating ICON PLC (NASDAQ: ICLR) for Potential Violations of the Federal Securities Laws and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating ICON PLC (“ICON” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ICLR) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On February 12, 2026, ICON issued a press release entitled "ICON plc Provides Update on Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Results and Investigation into Accounting Practices." The release stated that ICON "intends to release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings results on or prior to April 30, 2026. The Company also announced an ongoing internal investigation initiated by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors in late October 2025 into certain of the Company's accounting practices and controls, following concerns reported to the Audit Committee through Company management."

On this news, ICON's stock price fell $53.06 per share, or 39.85%, to close at $80.08 per share on February 12, 2026.

If you suffered a loss in the Company securities, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys Andrea Farah at (914) 733-7256 or via email to afarah@lowey.com or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. at (914) 733-7278 or via email at vcappucci@lowey.com.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

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Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

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White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7256

Email: investigations@lowey.com