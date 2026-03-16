SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg is Investigating PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg has launched an investigation into whether certain officers and directors of PepsiCo failed to manage PepsiCo in an acceptable manner, breaching their fiduciary duties, and whether PepsiCo and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result. The investigation relates to a lawsuit filed on December 15, 2025, in which consumers sued PepsiCo for giving exclusive discounts to Walmart, resulting in raising the price of PepsiCo products across the country, in violation of antitrust laws.

Joining our investigation comes at no cost to you. Contact us, and we will let you know what remedies you have available as a PepsiCo shareholder, and what you can expect in the process. If you currently own PepsiCo stock, please contact our attorneys Andrea Farah at (914) 733-7256 or via email to afarah@lowey.com or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. at (914) 733-7278 or via email at vcappucci@lowey.com. We look forward to hearing from you.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors. To learn more about Lowey Dannenberg, our attorneys, and our success, please visit us at www.lowey.com.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7256

Email: investigations@lowey.com