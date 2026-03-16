Shake Shack Expands to Western Canada!

CALGARY, AB, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Answering the call of the West, Shake Shack will officially make its debut in Western Canada this spring. As its first Canadian restaurant outside Ontario, the new Shack marks a significant milestone in Shake Shack's Canadian expansion.

“Since launching in Canada in 2024, Alberta has always been our radar and we are excited for our launch.” said Billy Richmond, Business Director at Shake Shack Canada. “Shake Shack is more than a burger spot—it’s a neighbourhood hub to celebrate delicious food and community. We can’t wait to serve up our signature menu items along with some Calgary exclusives.”

The first Shack will open at CF Chinook Centre on the Upper Level across from the Dining Hall. The space is rooted in enlightened hospitality, intentional design, and an atmosphere that brings people together.

A premium menu built on Alberta beef and Canadian ingredients

The menu brings all your Shack favourites to life with premium, thoughtfully sourced ingredients. At the centre of it all is the iconic ShackBurger® made with 100 per cent Alberta Angus beef, raised without antibiotics and served fresh, never frozen. It's the same standard Shake Shack holds across its entire Canadian menu, now made with beef that's proudly local. It’s served alongside the Chicken Shack™ featuring whole white-meat Canadian chicken raised cage-free and without antibiotics. Also featured are classic crinkle-cut fries, hand-spun shakes made with Canadian dairy, and Applewood smoked bacon sourced from local farms.

Original mural by artist Irene Neyman brings local character to Shake Shack

Calgary-based artist Irene Neyman has created original artwork for Shake Shack Chinook, marking the brand’s first creative collaboration in Alberta. Known for her use of bright colours balanced with simple shapes, textures, and thoughtful detail, Irene’s work celebrates the city’s most recognizable landmarks, bringing the space to life in a way that feels distinctly Calgary.

“Shake Shack has such a strong sense of personality, so it was exciting to translate that through a local lens,” said Irene. “The mural is meant to feel playful, welcoming, and connected to Calgary - a space people want to spend time in.”

Shake Shack’s mission to Stand For Something Good®

Shake Shack began 25 years ago as a hot dog cart in New York City’s Madison Square Park in 2001 before it evolved into a globally recognized fast-casual brand known for its high-quality ingredients, elevated hospitality and community-driven initiatives.

Guided by its mission to Stand For Something Good®, Shake Shack does business responsibly through premium, ethically sourced ingredients, a people-first culture, and meaningful investment in the communities it serves. This mission comes to life at the new Calgary Shack through a partnership with Irene Neyman, as well as other partnerships with local businesses that share the same dedication to quality and community.

“As we arrive in Calgary, Shake Shack looks forward to introducing its Alberta partners, reinforcing our commitment to building meaningful, long-term local relationships in every community it joins across the country,” added Richmond. “That commitment extends to how we invest in people, creating meaningful jobs with a strong focus on training, development and clear pathways for team members to grow into leadership roles.”

Calgary, get ready - Shake Shack Chinook opens this spring with more details to be announced soon.

About Shake Shack Canada

Formed in 2023, Shake Shack Canada is a partnership between Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment Inc.—two Canadian-based private investment companies committed to innovation, value creation, and delivering exceptional experiences. Shake Shack Canada brings the brand’s iconic menu and hospitality to Canadians, with seven locations across Ontario and plans to open at least 35 locations nationwide.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It's known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 670 locations system-wide, including over 430 in 345U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and over 240 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Attachment