Brandon Hall Group Releases 2026 Women in Leadership Magazine Inspired by Women in Leadership Summit

Boca Raton, FL, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent human capital management research and advisory firm, has released the 2026 edition of its Women in Leadership Magazine titled "Shaping Tomorrow." The magazine captures key insights, research, and leadership perspectives that emerged from the Brandon Hall Group Women in Leadership Summit, where executives, HR leaders, and learning professionals gathered to discuss the future of leadership and workplace inclusion.

The publication highlights real-world leadership stories, research findings, and practical strategies designed to help organizations strengthen leadership pipelines and build more inclusive workplaces.

"This year’s theme, Shaping Tomorrow, reflects both the urgency and opportunity organizations face when it comes to advancing women in leadership," said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer and Publisher at Brandon Hall Group. "The conversations and insights from the Women in Leadership Summit demonstrate how organizations can move from intention to action when it comes to leadership development and inclusion."

Research featured in the magazine underscores the continued need for progress. According to Brandon Hall Group data, only 28 percent of organizations report being highly effective at developing women for senior leadership roles, and fewer than 14 percent have achieved more than 50 percent women in senior leadership positions.

The 2026 Women in Leadership Magazine features perspectives from leaders and experts across organizations including Pfizer, Bank of America, Verizon, Johnson & Johnson, and Weatherby Healthcare. Topics explored include leadership through disruption, the role of empathy and innovation in workplace culture, women’s role in shaping the future of AI leadership, and strategies for sustainable leadership and avoiding burnout.

The magazine also reflects the continued growth of Brandon Hall Group’s Women in Leadership initiative, which will continue with a new summit format in 2026.

On November 17 and 18, 2026, Brandon Hall Group will host an expanded leadership experience at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus. The program will include a full-day Leadership Development Summit on November 17 focused on leading through complexity, disruption, and digital transformation. On November 18, a half-day Women in Leadership Summit will focus specifically on advancing women at the highest levels of leadership, including discussions on influence, sponsorship, executive presence, and navigating the path to the C-suite.

The newly released magazine offers a preview of the insights and leadership conversations shaping the summit experience.

Download the Women in Leadership Magazine and learn more about the upcoming summit at:

https://web.brandonhall.com/women-in-leadership-magazine