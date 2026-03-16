Solar Panel Recycling Market – 9%+ CAGR Forecast for 2026–2031 Amid Rising Solar PV Waste and Strengthening Recycling Regulations, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the solar panel recycling market was valued at USD 421.94 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 461.11 million in 2026 to USD 718.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.28% during the forecast period (2026–2031). Stricter regulations, especially Europe’s WEEE framework, along with incentives such as the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, are encouraging recycling capacity. While mechanical recycling methods still dominate operations, laser-based technologies are gaining traction for recovering high-value materials like silver and silicon, supporting the demand for secondary critical minerals.

Solar Panel Recycling Market Trends and Insights

Growing Volume of Retired Solar Panels

Many solar systems installed during the early subsidy boom are now nearing the end of their lifespan, creating a rising stream of discarded modules. Countries with large solar deployments are preparing for increasing waste volumes, pushing recyclers to scale operations. This concentration of retired panels helps lower transport and processing costs while turning waste management into a materials recovery opportunity.

Global Expansion of Producer Responsibility Rules

Recycling policies inspired by Europe’s electronic waste framework are spreading to other regions. Governments are introducing regulations that require manufacturers or project owners to manage end-of-life panels responsibly. These policies provide clearer compliance structures and long-term supply of recyclable materials, encouraging companies to invest in dedicated recycling infrastructure.

Advances in Hybrid Recycling Technologies

New recycling systems are combining mechanical separation with thermal or chemical treatments to improve material recovery. These integrated processes help separate glass, metals, and semiconductor components more efficiently than older methods. With automation and smarter processing technologies, recycling operations are becoming more cost-effective and capable of handling larger volumes of solar waste.

Solar Panel Recycling Industry Segmentation Insights:

By Process

Thermal

Mechanical

Laser

By Panel Type

Crystalline Silicon

Thin Film

By Shelf Life

Normal Loss (Above 25 yr)

Early Loss (Below 10 yr)

By Material Recovered

Glass

Silicon Wafers

Silver

Aluminium

Other Metals (Cu, Indium, etc.)

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/solar-panel-recycling-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Solar Panel Recycling Market Share by Region:

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid development as large volumes of installed solar capacity gradually reach the end of their operational life. Governments and industry groups are working on new regulatory frameworks and pilot facilities to improve recycling infrastructure. Emerging policy proposals in countries like India and Japan aim to strengthen financial support, reporting systems, and long-term waste management strategies.

North America is progressing through policy incentives and state-level regulations that promote domestic recycling of solar components. Supportive legislation and investment programs have encouraged private companies to develop large-scale processing facilities. These developments are expected to improve recycling capabilities while reinforcing supply chains for recovered solar materials.

Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “As early solar installations approach end-of-life, recycling activity is gradually emerging as a structured market supported by regulatory attention and material recovery economics. Mordor Intelligence grounds its outlook in cross-verified industry data and direct stakeholder inputs.”

Solar Panel Recycling Companies

Veolia Environnement SA

First Solar Inc.

PV Cycle

Reclaim PV Recycling Pty Ltd

ROSI Solar

Canadian Solar Inc.

Hanwha Q Cells

Trina Solar Co. Ltd

Jinko Solar Holding Co. Ltd

SunPower Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Yingli Energy Co. Ltd

Reiling Group

We Recycle Solar Inc.

Green Clean Solar LLC



Envaris GmbH

Cleanlites Recycling Inc.

TotalEnergies Renewables (Nextcycle JV)

Soren EP

Solarcycle Inc.

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

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