Atlas Air Worldwide Places Landmark Order for 20 Airbus A350F Aircraft

Becomes Largest Customer for Airbus’ Next-Generation Freighters

Advances Fleet Expansion and Long-Term Earnings Growth Strategy





NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (“Atlas” or the “Company”) today announced a firm order for 20 Airbus A350F freighters, with options for an additional 20 aircraft, making Atlas the largest customer for the all-new large widebody freighter platform and securing early delivery positions for this next-generation aircraft. The order represents a key investment in the Company’s long-term fleet strategy and positions Atlas to drive sustained earnings growth while modernizing its global fleet. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2029 and be completed in 2034.

The A350F, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines, will support strategic expansion and broaden Atlas’ fleet offerings for its customers across global cargo and charter markets, offering strong payload-range capability and fuel efficiency. These aircraft will complement the Company’s existing fleet of 113 aircraft - Boeing 747s, 777s, and 767s - further strengthening Atlas’ current position as the world’s largest widebody freighter operator with approximately 13% market share.

“We are proud to become the largest customer for the Airbus A350F, securing early delivery positions for this next-generation widebody freighter platform,” said Michael Steen, Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide. “This order reflects our commitment to maintaining the industry’s most modern and fuel-efficient widebody freighter fleet to best serve existing and new customers worldwide. The A350F is a highly capable, reliable platform, with incremental payload and range benefits, and a strong sustainability profile. We are pleased to add Airbus and Rolls-Royce to our supplier base of leading aircraft and engine manufacturers, offering us optionality and supporting our global operations and continued growth.”

“As retirements of older widebody freighters accelerate, the large widebody freighter market will remain constrained, with limited new capacity entering the market,” Mr. Steen continued. “This strategic investment reinforces our long-term confidence in global airfreight demand, and positions Atlas to meet that demand and support future growth.”

“We are proud to welcome Atlas, the leading global widebody freighter operator, to the Airbus family and are committed to a long-term partnership as Atlas introduces this new platform into its fleet,” said Lars Wagner, CEO Commercial Aircraft at Airbus. “The A350F delivers unmatched efficiency, performance and sustainability, and we very much look forward to seeing it flying in Atlas’ colors."

The A350F is the only freighter aircraft that will fully meet ICAO’s enhanced CO₂ emissions standards, coming into effect in 2027. With the largest main deck cargo door in the industry, the fuselage length and capacity is optimized around the industry’s standard pallets and containers. The airframe is made of advanced materials, resulting in a lighter take-off weight.

In addition to strengthening the Company’s fleet profile, the order supports long-term pilot career growth and operational expansion opportunities. As new aircraft enter the fleet, Atlas anticipates creating additional widebody flying opportunities and advancing its position as a premier employer for pilots and aviation professionals.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide is the world’s leader in outsourced aviation logistics. The Company is the parent of Atlas Air, Inc., Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. With approximately 5,000 employees, the Atlas Air Worldwide companies serve a diversified customer roster across the global supply chain in more than 300 destinations in 90 countries. Together, they operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and Airbus A350F (coming in 2029) freighters.

About Airbus

Airbus pioneers sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world. The Company constantly innovates to provide efficient and technologically-advanced solutions in aerospace, defence, and connected services. In commercial aircraft, Airbus designs and manufactures modern and fuel-efficient airliners and associated services. Airbus is also a European leader in space systems, defence and security. In helicopters, Airbus provides efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions and services worldwide.

Contact: CorpCommunications@atlasair.com

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