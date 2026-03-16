SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg is Investigating Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg has launched an investigation into whether certain officers and directors of Bright Horizons failed to manage the company in an acceptable manner, breaching their fiduciary duties, and whether Bright Horizons and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result. The investigation relates to an article published by the New York Times on February 4, 2026, reporting that New York City health officials were moving to close a Bright Horizons facility in New York City after allegations of child abuse, and reported on other problems at Bright Horizons facilities.

Joining our investigation comes at no cost to you. Contact us, and we will let you know what remedies you have available as a Bright Horizons shareholder, and what you can expect in the process. If you currently own Bright Horizons stock, please contact our attorneys Andrea Farah at (914) 733-7256 or via email to afarah@lowey.com or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. at (914) 733-7278 or via email at vcappucci@lowey.com. We look forward to hearing from you.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors. To learn more about Lowey Dannenberg, our attorneys, and our success, please visit us at www.lowey.com.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7256

Email: investigations@lowey.com