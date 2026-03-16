M365 Show Announces Power Platform Academy's New English-Language Training Program

Zürich, Switzerland, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The PowerPlatform Academy announces its upcoming English-language training program, starting in three weeks. The intensive course is designed for professionals, consultants, developers, and IT decision-makers who want to leverage the full power of Microsoft Power Platform in enterprise environments.

Power Platform Academy

The program will be led by Marcel Lehmann, Dual Microsoft MVP (Switzerland) and Michael Roth, Microsoft MVP, both recognized experts with deep technical expertise and extensive real-world experience in delivering scalable business solutions.

The initiative is supported by KMUpower, a leading platform focused on empowering small and medium-sized businesses through modern Microsoft technologies and digital transformation strategies.

Participants will receive structured, hands-on training covering:

Power Apps (Canvas & Model-Driven)

Power Automate

Power Pages

Governance, Security & ALM

Enterprise Architecture & Best Practices

The course strongly focuses on practical application, real-world use cases, and enterprise-ready implementation strategies.

“The Power Platform is transforming how organizations build business solutions. Having industry experts like Marcel Lehmann and Michael Roth leading this academy ensures participants gain practical, high-value knowledge they can apply immediately,” says Mirko Peters, Founder of m365.fm, m365.show & M365con.net.

Raffle: Win 1 of 2 Free Tickets

To celebrate the launch of the English edition, the Power Platform Academy is giving away two free tickets through an exclusive raffle campaign.

Interested professionals can participate by registering via the academy website and following the official announcement on LinkedIn. Winners will be announced prior to the course start date.

With limited seats available and high community interest expected, early registration is highly recommended.

For full details and registration:

https://www.powerplatformacademy.online/

About M365 Show

M365.Show is a digital platform dedicated to exploring the full potential of Microsoft 365 and the modern workplace. We bring together experts, professionals, and enthusiasts from around the world to share insights, best practices, and hands-on experiences that help organizations thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Our show offers in-depth conversations with Microsoft MVPs, IT leaders, and experienced users who provide real-world perspectives on tools like Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Power Platform, Azure, and more. At M365.Show, we believe that knowledge should be accessible, engaging, and directly applicable. That’s why our content focuses on practical solutions, real use cases, and simplified explanations of even the most complex topics. Whether you're a newcomer just starting your Microsoft 365 journey or a seasoned IT professional looking to refine your strategy, M365.Show offers valuable content tailored to your needs. Each episode is designed to inform and inspire, with thought-provoking interviews, product deep dives, and discussions that go beyond technical details to include organizational change, user adoption, and long-term impact. We’re proud to showcase voices from the global Microsoft community while also highlighting local success stories and innovations. Our mission is to build a bridge between technology and people—helping businesses stay agile, collaborative, and future-ready in a cloud-first world. M365.Show is more than just a show; it’s a community hub for continuous learning and meaningful conversations about the tools shaping the future of work. Follow us to stay connected with the latest trends, discover expert advice, and be part of a growing network that shares your passion for Microsoft 365 and modern workplace innovation.

Press Inquiries

Mirko Peters

mirko.peters@m365.show

0049 151 18492188

https://m365.show

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70597 Stuttgart