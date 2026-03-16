AIAA Celebrates 100 Years of Rocketry on Anniversary of First Rocket Launch

RESTON, Va., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) released “AIAA Collection: A Century of Rocketry”, a special compilation of 100 technical papers and articles spanning 90 years of aerospace scholarship. The centennial works will be free to access during 2026. The timing of the release coincides with the 100th anniversary of Dr. Robert H. Goddard’s first liquid-fueled rocket test flight, effectively launching the space age.

The collection includes 100 papers and articles on rocket propulsion drawn from the archival journal literature of AIAA and its predecessor societies the American Interplanetary Society (AIS), American Rocket Society (ARS), and the Institute of Aeronautical Sciences (IAS), including The Bulletin of the American Interplanetary Society, Astronautics, Journal of the Aeronautical Sciences, Journal of the American Rocket Society, Jet Propulsion, Journal of the Aerospace Sciences, AIAA Journal, Journal of Spacecraft and Rockets, Journal of Guidance, Control, and Dynamics, and Journal of Propulsion and Power.

“We are thrilled to honor 100 years of rocketry. Today’s modern space launch vehicles were enabled when Dr. Goddard first launched his liquid propulsion rocket from a snowy field in Auburn, Massachusetts, on March 16, 1926. Goddard’s breakthrough is as significant to space exploration as the Wright Brothers’ first flight is to the aviation industry,” said AIAA CEO Clay Mowry.

“Our curated collection highlights the evolution of modern rocketry, bringing together influential works that trace propulsion development from its early foundations through today’s cutting-edge advancements. Together, the articles in the AIAA Collection: A Century of Rocketry reflect how generations of engineers and researchers have advanced the field while building upon the pioneering vision Goddard helped ignite,” noted Jackie O’Connor, AIAA Publications Committee Chair.

The collection was curated by Eun Kim, Systems Director, The Aerospace Corporation, an AIAA Associate Fellow, and former Associate Editor of AIAA’s Journal of Propulsion and Power (2010–2015); Joseph M. Powers, Professor of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering and Concurrent Professor of Applied and Computational Mathematics and Statistics, University of Notre Dame, an AIAA Fellow, and current Editor-in-Chief of AIAA’s Journal of Propulsion and Power (since 2016); and Vigor Yang, Regents' Professor at Georgia Institute of Technology, an AIAA Fellow, former Editor-in-Chief of AIAA’s Journal of Propulsion and Power (2001–2009), vice president for publications, and member of AIAA’s executive committee (2012–2015).

Rather than focusing on historical archives of Goddard’s own work, which are maintained by other institutions, the AIAA Collection showcases the broader technical progress inspired by Goddard’s legacy through the lens of the AIAA community and its enduring body of research. Drawing from ARC’s extensive record, the series underscores AIAA’s role in documenting and advancing modern rocketry across nearly a century of innovation.

“The centennial collection reflects enduring contributions to rocket science and engineering that have inspired generations of researchers and engineers. We hope it encourages future innovators to follow in the pioneering footsteps of Goddard,” added Mowry.

Goddard is an important part of the Institute’s history. He served as a director of the American Rocket Society, one of the predecessor organizations to AIAA. The Institute placed an obelisk in 1960 at the location of Goddard’s first flight, which was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1966 and an AIAA Historic Site in 2000.

AIAA is supporting a weeklong series of commemorative events designed to inspire a new generation of students to embrace science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The public can participate in the celebration by launching a one-fifth-scale model version of Goddard’s original rocket from Estes Rockets . This week, 100 of the Estes rockets are planned to be sent aloft from Goddard’s original launch site (weather permitting). The launch area is now the 9th hole of the municipal Pakachoag Golf Course, Auburn, Massachusetts. Other launches are set across the country by aerospace companies and participating organizations.

Additional centennial events AIAA is supporting include:

“Launching the Next 100 Years: Industry, Innovation & the Future of Space” lecture on Wednesday, 18 March 18, 5:30 p.m., Worchester Polytechnic Institute, Rubin Campus Center, Odeum 3rd Floor, with remarks from AIAA President Dan Hastings

“Goddard: Father of the Space Age,” a multimedia event on Sunday, 22 March, 4:30 p.m., at Worcester’s Hanover Theater, featuring Dr. Makenzie Lystrup, former Director of NASA Goddard Space Flight Center; planetary scientist Dr. Alan Stern; Massachusetts astronaut Al Sacco Jr.; AIAA President Dan Hastings; and Maynard Okereke, host of The Hip Hop Science Show

The Goddard centennial events are supported by industry leaders and organizations including: AIAA, Aerospace Industries Association, Blue Origin, Blue Origin’s Club for the Future, Clark University, MIT, National Association of Rocketry, National Space Society, Space Foundation, Spaceport America, The Aerospace Corporation, The Space Consortium, University of Massachusetts Lowell, Virgin Galactic, Winn Properties, and Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

For more information: www.thefirstlaunch.org #Goddard100Launch

Media Contact: Rebecca Gray, RebeccaG@AIAA.org, 804-397-5270 cell

About AIAA

The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) is the world’s largest aerospace technical society. With more than 33,000 individual members from 91 countries, and over 100 corporate members, AIAA brings together industry, academia, and government to advance engineering and science in aviation, space, and defense. For more information, visit www.aiaa.org, and follow AIAA on LinkedIn, Instagram, X/Twitter, and Facebook.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81d915a8-78db-4aab-af88-19d580e10c72