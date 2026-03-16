Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Report 2026-2031: Revenues to Exceed USD 9 Billion by 2031

Dublin, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe blood glucose monitoring market is projected to expand from USD 5.61 billion in 2025 to USD 6.07 billion in 2026, and is forecast to reach USD 9.04 billion by 2031, registering an 8.28% CAGR between 2026 and 2031. The region is witnessing a shift from traditional finger-stick testing to integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), supported by expanded statutory payer coverage and improved device accuracy.

Technological convergence involving sensors, cloud platforms, and automated insulin delivery is enhancing clinical outcomes and simplifying diabetes management. Germany's health insurance contracts and the UK's artificial-pancreas rollout validate scalable reimbursement models, while Nordic programs showcase effective data-sharing frameworks for remote care acceleration. Increased competition, spurred by a patent truce between Abbott and Dexcom, is driving innovations like predictive analytics and non-invasive form factors. European Commission rules are increasingly influencing procurement strategies alongside innovation.

Ageing Population and Diabetes Burden

The ageing population in Europe is significantly increasing the demand for blood glucose monitoring devices. Research indicates 61 million Europeans aged 20-79 have diabetes, projected to rise to 69 million by 2045. The highest demand occurs in Eastern and Southern Europe, challenging health systems with limited fiscal capacity. The NHS reports a surge in at-risk type 2 diabetes patients, highlighting the importance of preventive screening. Multi-sector collaborations are focusing on early detection and remote management, with long-term programs aiming to stabilize device use and revenue.

Technology Advancements in CGM

European clinicians now evaluate continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) alongside capillary monitoring due to increased accuracy. For example, the Dexcom G7 and Abbott FreeStyle Libre 3 have significantly improved sensor metrics. Medtronic's MiniMed 780G enhances insulin delivery, reducing the need for finger-stick confirmations. Roche's Accu-Chek SmartGuide CGM, with AI-driven features, exemplifies this advanced technology trend. Such milestones are bridging traditional CGM and SMBG boundaries while extending replacement cycles.

Cost Challenges in CGM Accessibility

Despite clinical benefits, high costs create barriers to CGM access, particularly in Eastern and Southern Europe. France's projected EUR 22 billion deficit underscores financial challenges as healthcare spending rises. Despite potential long-term savings, cost constraints and administrative burdens hinder broader adoption across the region.

Other Market Drivers and Restraints

European reimbursement reforms are expanding CGM access for type 2 diabetes patients.

Integration with digital health platforms is enhancing diabetes management through remote monitoring.

Semiconductor supply constraints pose a threat to medical device production.

Segment Analysis

Self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) held a 59.85% market share in 2025 due to its low cost and entrenched usage. Continuous glucose monitoring, however, is growing rapidly with a 14.80% CAGR projected to 2031. Investments are shifting towards CGM due to its improved accuracy and integration capabilities, as seen in devices like the Omnipod 5 with Libre 2 Plus.

The market is categorized by device types, including self-monitoring blood glucose devices and continuous glucose monitoring devices, across various end users and regions. Companies profiled include Abbott Laboratories, Roche, Dexcom, Medtronic, and others, with access to market estimates and analyst support available for report purchasers.

Abbott Laboratories

Roche

Dexcom

Medtronic

Ascensia

Lifescan

Senseonics, Inc.

Ypsomed

Nova Biomedical

Nipro

I-Sens

Arkray

AgaMatrix

Bionime

Acon Labs

Rossmax

Terumo

Trividia Health

Medisana

Additional benefits of purchasing this report:

Access to the market estimate sheet (Excel format)

3 months of analyst support

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7rzo90

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.