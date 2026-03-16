Nut Studio Debuts: Bringing OpenClaw to Everyone in 3 Minutes — Free, Local, and Ready to Use

New York City, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just two days after its official launch on March 14, Nut Studio is already gaining traction as a free, native Windows application that makes personal AI agents accessible to everyone. Built on the open-source OpenClaw framework, Nut Studio enables users to deploy a fully operational, locally-running AI assistant in under three minutes — no coding, no cloud setup, and with deployment and API access free for a limited launch period.

Nut Studio

“OpenClaw transformed what AI agents can do, but getting it running used to feel like learning to fly a plane before you could drive,” said Mark, Founder of Nut Studio. “Nut Studio is built for the 99% — people who want AI that works from day one, without the technical barriers.”

Solving the AI Setup Problem

While AI agents promise productivity and creativity, most platforms remain out of reach for everyday users. Cloud-based solutions often require subscriptions and route user data through remote servers, while local apps demand hours of configuration before yielding any results. Nut Studio addresses this by making setup as simple as any other Windows app: download, install, and start using — all in three minutes.

Key Features

Nut Studio differentiates itself with four core commitments:

One-Click OpenClaw Deployment — Full AI experience begins the moment the installer finishes; no terminal commands, Docker containers, or configuration files required.





— Full AI experience begins the moment the installer finishes; no terminal commands, Docker containers, or configuration files required. Built-In Free API Credits — Bundled Aliyun API access gives users GPT-level AI capabilities from day one, no credit card required.





— Bundled Aliyun API access gives users GPT-level AI capabilities from day one, no credit card required. 100% Local Processing — Every conversation and task stays on the user's device. Privacy is built in, not optional.





— Every conversation and task stays on the user's device. Privacy is built in, not optional. Native Windows Application — Lightweight and fast, not a browser extension or Electron wrapper.

Early Adoption & Use Cases

In just two days, Nut Studio has been downloaded by 2,500+ early users, who are already using it across four main scenarios:

Workplace Productivity — Meeting summaries, email drafts, calendar management, and document processing, all offline.





— Meeting summaries, email drafts, calendar management, and document processing, all offline. Coding Assistance — Code generation, debugging, review, and explanations with models like Claude, GPT, and Qwen.





— Code generation, debugging, review, and explanations with models like Claude, GPT, and Qwen. Learning & Research — Concept explanations, study planning, and offline AI tutoring.





— Concept explanations, study planning, and offline AI tutoring. Travel & Daily Life — Itinerary planning, translation, and recommendations entirely on-device.

Advanced users can also configure custom skills and integrate third-party API keys, but this is optional for beginners.

Availability

Nut Studio v1.0 is available now as a free download for Windows:

About Nut Studio

Nut Studio is a Windows-native AI agent platform designed to make powerful, private AI accessible to everyone. By simplifying deployment, offering one-click setup, built-in API access, and full local data processing, Nut Studio empowers users to integrate AI into daily work, learning, and creative workflows — in minutes, with zero technical barriers and zero cost.

Press Inquiries

Nora

pr@nutstudio.ai

https://www.nutstudio.ai/