Welcomemat Announces Free Webinar on Local Search And Google Business Profile Optimization

Atlanta, Ga, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta, Ga - March 16, 2026 - -

Welcomemat, a leading digital marketing platform purpose-built for the car wash industry, announced today that it will host a free educational webinar designed to help car wash operators strengthen their local search visibility and attract more customers. The webinar, titled "The Google Map Advantage: How Top Car Washes Win Local Search," will take place on March 17, 2026, at 12:00 PM EST / 11:00 AM CST / 9:00 AM PST.

As consumer behavior continues to shift toward online discovery, local search visibility has become a critical factor in the success of modern car wash businesses. Most consumers now turn to search engines, particularly Google, to find nearby services, compare options, and make quick decisions about where to spend their money. For car wash operators competing in crowded markets, appearing prominently in local search results can be the difference between attracting new customers and being overlooked.

At the center of this digital discovery process is Google Business Profile, which plays a significant role in how businesses appear in Google's local search results and map listings. When optimized correctly, a Google Business Profile can dramatically improve a car wash's online visibility, increase consumer trust, and strengthen overall brand reputation. Car washes that effectively manage and optimize their profiles are more likely to appear in Google's highly coveted "map pack," the group of top local listings that appear above standard search results.

Welcomemat's upcoming webinar will focus on helping car wash professionals understand how to leverage this opportunity. During the 30-minute live session, attendees will learn practical, actionable strategies designed to improve their presence in local search and drive more customers to their locations.

"Local search visibility has become one of the most important drivers of growth for car wash operators," said Jonathan Kierman, Vice President of Welcomemat. "This webinar is designed to give operators practical tools they can implement right away to strengthen their presence on Google and connect with customers who are actively looking for a place to wash."

The webinar is free to attend, but advance registration is required due to limited virtual seating. Car wash owners, operators, general managers, and marketing professionals are encouraged to reserve their spot early by visiting https://fullsteam.zoom.us/webinar/register/5917727447638/WN_iBAzlwGhT9WW0Fe8rY6MXA.

The webinar follows the recent launch of Welcomemat's new SEO Map Pack Optimizer, a solution designed specifically to help multi-location car washes strengthen their local search presence. Visibility in Google's map pack has become increasingly important for operators competing for customers who are actively deciding where to wash their vehicles.

Welcomemat's SEO Map Pack Optimizer focuses on strengthening Google Business Profile performance by aligning key elements such as content, data signals, and reputation management. This integrated approach improves local rankings while protecting valuable organic discovery opportunities. By balancing paid advertising strategies with strong organic visibility, the system helps ensure that car wash businesses appear exactly where it matters most. The result is not only increased online traffic, but also stronger long-term growth through sustainable membership acquisition and customer retention.

For more than 20 years, Welcomemat has helped car wash operators grow their businesses through a fully integrated digital marketing platform built specifically for the car wash industry. Welcomemat's solutions combine data-driven digital advertising, weather-based targeting, smart traffic technology, and deep POS integrations to drive measurable results. Additional offerings include digital fundraising, local and advanced SEO, reputation management, customer retention and automation tools, email and SMS marketing, and social media management—all unified within a single dashboard for complete visibility and control.

For more information, visit Welcomemat.com

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For more information about Welcomemat , contact the company here:



Welcomemat

Jonathan Kierman

404-841-2226

requests@welcomemat.com

945 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Suite 1700

Atlanta, GA 30326