KVI Travel Launches KVI Luxe, a New Ultra-Luxury Travel Division





(Rendering of the new Orient Express Sailing Yachts, the world's largest sailing yachts)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVI Travel , a full-service interline and retail travel agency, has launched KVI Luxe, formalizing its ultra-luxury travel offering for a global clientele seeking rare access, high-touch service, and meticulously curated journeys around the world. The division formalizes a segment of the business that has grown rapidly in recent years as demand for highly personalized luxury travel experiences continues to expand.

“KVI Luxe represents the natural evolution of our business,” said Kyle Oram, Founder of KVI Travel. “Our clients aren’t just looking to book a trip; they’re looking for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. We see ourselves as architects of joyful moments, ensuring every experience we plan for our clients is thoughtfully executed with the time, intention, and significance it deserves.”

The new division will be led by Cindy Krenn, Founding Director of Business Development at KVI Luxe, who will oversee new client engagement and the continued expansion of the division’s luxury travel offerings.

Drawing on KVI’s global advisory network across 17 countries, KVI Luxe specializes in bespoke itinerary design, ultra-luxury cruises and yacht experiences, private aviation coordination, exclusive rail journeys, and curated hotel partnerships worldwide. As part of the division’s launch, KVI Luxe will be the first agency in Vancouver to offer its clients an exclusive preview of Orient Express Sailing Yachts , an ultra-luxury, eco-conscious maritime travel experience featuring the world’s largest sailing yachts with 54 suites.

“Orient Express Sailing Yachts represents a bold new chapter for the iconic brand, bringing its legendary heritage into the world of ultra-luxury maritime travel,” said Tomás Baca-Cruz, Director of Sales, Americas, Orient Express Sailing Yachts. “We’re excited to see KVI Luxe introducing this experience to travellers in Vancouver and sharing the next evolution of the Orient Express journey.”

A member of Travel Leaders Network, the world’s largest consortium of travel agencies, KVI Travel has become one of the network’s most recognized and awarded agencies. The company maintains direct relationships with senior executives across major cruise lines, hotel groups, and global travel brands. These relationships allow the agency to secure privileged access and exclusive opportunities for its clients. The launch of KVI Luxe formalizes the company’s positioning for a broader global audience seeking highly personalized travel experiences.

Additional information about KVI Luxe and its global travel offerings is available at www.kvi.travel.

About KVI Travel

KVI Travel is a global full-service interline and retail travel agency with advisors operating in 17 countries since 1998. As a member of Travel Leaders Network, KVI specializes in luxury cruises, bespoke itinerary design, and high-touch travel planning for discerning clients worldwide. Through its newly launched KVI Luxe division, the agency continues to expand its presence within the international ultra-luxury travel market.

Media Contact:

Ruby Gillett

Talk Shop Media

ruby.gillett@talkshomedia.com

647-704-6786

Link to KVI Media Images

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40fa6e3f-cf94-4aee-9a89-f7014507b9a6