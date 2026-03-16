First American Bank Kankakee Branch Temporarily Closed Following Tornado Damage

KANKAKEE, Ill., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to severe damage caused by the tornado and hail storm on March 10, 2026, the First American Bank branch in Kankakee, IL is temporarily closed, although its ATM remains in service. An estimated reopening date has not yet been determined as the bank continues to assess the extent of the damage. Our thoughts are with our neighbors in the Kankakee community as we all deal with recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Our Bourbonnais branch, located just over a mile away at 288 N. Main Street, was undamaged and will continue its regular hours. Our Kankakee staff will relocate there to ensure prompt familiar service. Customers can continue to manage their accounts through First American Bank’s Online and Mobile Banking.

Safe Deposit services will be available by appointment through the Bourbonnais staff.

Customers’ patience and understanding are appreciated as the damage is assessed. Updates will be shared as more information becomes available. Please contact the Bourbonnais branch with any banking questions at 815-935-7052.

About First American Bank

First American Bank is a full-service bank with $8 billion in assets and 60 branches and offices serving the Chicago, Miami, Tampa, and Milwaukee markets. The bank provides commercial banking, wealth advisory, and personal finance solutions. Member FDIC. www.FirstAmBank.com

Media Contact:

Thomas E Wells, IV 847-942-8765 or Adelbert Spaan 847-942-8758

