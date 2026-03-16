MLG Capital’s Dan Price Named a Milwaukee Business Journal 40 Under 40 Honoree

BROOKFIELD, Wis., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLG Capital – a national leader in private real estate investments, is proud to announce that Dan Price, Principal and Chief Investment Officer, has been named a Milwaukee Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree. The Milwaukee Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 program recognizes young professionals who have made a significant impact in their organizations, industries, and communities. Price’s full honoree profile is available on MBJ.com.

Price was recognized during the Milwaukee Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 awards event held on March 11, 2026, joining a distinguished class of leaders under the age of 40 who are shaping the future of Greater Milwaukee and beyond.

“Dan’s selection as a 40 Under 40 honoree is a well‑deserved recognition of his leadership, strategic insight, and lasting impact on our firm and the real estate industry,” said Billy Fox, Principal and President at MLG Capital. “He combines exceptional investment acumen with a genuine commitment to mentoring others and giving back to the community, which embodies the values we strive for at MLG.”

Price joined MLG Capital in 2020 and has played a key role in the firm’s growth and national expansion. Over the past five years, he has been involved in nearly $5 billion in property acquisitions across the country and has led the Midwest region through 20 transactions totaling nearly $1 billion in value. In January 2025, he was promoted to Principal and Chief Investment Officer in recognition of his leadership and consistent performance.

In his role, Price leads a 15‑person transactions team responsible for reviewing thousands of potential acquisitions annually and mentors associates across MLG Capital’s four U.S. offices. He is also actively involved in portfolio management and capital‑raising efforts for the firm’s private real estate funds.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Price is deeply engaged in community and philanthropic efforts through MLG Capital’s MLG Cares program. He supports a range of charitable initiatives, including Habitat for Humanity, Make‑A‑Wish, and education‑focused causes.

Founded in 1987, MLG Capital’s mission is to provide high-net worth individuals, family offices, and investment advisors with tax-advantaged, diversified private real estate strategies, while also elevating our properties and communities.

The firm focuses on private real estate through its Private Fund series and its unique Legacy Fund. MLG has historically acquired ±54.7 million total square feet of commercial property including over 48,000 multifamily units, representing a total market value* of ±8.6B as of 12/31/2025.

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is a sponsor of private real estate funds targeting investment from investment advisors, family offices, and accredited individuals. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm’s newsroom.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell an investment in a security. Offers to sell an investment in a security can only be made to a qualified purchaser by delivery of a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the “Memorandum”), any supplements to the Memorandum and accompanied by a Subscription Document Booklet. The information contained in this release may be preliminary in nature and may have not been independently verified by MLG Capital or its affiliates. The recipient of this release should consult with its own investment, tax, and/or legal professionals about the merits of the investment. MLG Capital does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any information presented in this release.

Securities offered through North Capital Private Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC. Its Form CRS may be found here and its BrokerCheck profile may be found here. NCPS does not make investment recommendations and no communication, through this release or in any other medium, should be construed as a recommendation for any security offered on or off this investment platform. This release is intended solely for qualified investors. Investments in private offerings are speculative, illiquid, and may result in a complete loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, and any other professional that can help them to understand and assess the risks associated with any investment opportunity.

Any offering includes risks and uncertainty many of which are not outlined herein including, without limitation, risks involved in the real estate industry such as market, operational, interest rate, occupancy, inflationary, natural disasters, capitalization rate, regulatory, tax and other risks which may or may not be able to be identified at this time and may result in actual results differing from expected.

All figures as of 12/31/2025. Value consists of disposed of assets as well as the current internal valuation of currently held and pending assets as of 12/31/2025. Total market values may not have been reviewed by an independent 3rd party and may be internal projections.

Advisory services offered through MLG Fund Manager LLC, an investment adviser registered with U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

For more information, contact:

Evan Dreger

edreger@mlgcapital.com

262-364-5554