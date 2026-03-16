Jumpin Joy Party Rentals Introduces Three-Day Weekend Water Slide Packages for Spring and Summer Season

Pflugerville, Texas, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pflugerville, Texas - March 16, 2026 - -

Jumpin Joy Party Rentals has announced a new category of weekend water slide rental packages for the spring and summer season, structured to cover Friday, Saturday, and Sunday under a single reservation. The Pflugerville-based company, which serves communities across the greater Austin metropolitan area, said the extended weekend format is intended to give customers more scheduling flexibility at a time when single-day Saturday availability is increasingly constrained by seasonal demand.

The party rental industry has seen sustained growth across high-growth Texas metros in recent years. According to IBISWorld, the party supply rental sector in the United States has expanded steadily as suburban population growth drives demand for at-home and community event services. The Austin-Round Rock metropolitan area, which added more than 50,000 residents between 2022 and 2024 according to U.S. Census estimates, represents one of the faster-growing markets for local service businesses in that category.

Under the new weekend packages, rental units are delivered and set up prior to the Friday start of the rental period. Pickup is scheduled for Monday, with a customer window of 7:00 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. The company is closed on Sundays, so the unit remains with the customer through the close of the weekend without requiring any coordination on that day.

Weekend package pricing starts at $155 for the 37-foot double-lane slip-and-slide with splash pool and ranges to $195 for the company's selection of 15-to-18-foot inflatable water slides, which includes several single-lane and double-lane models. A combo unit that functions as both a bounce house and water slide is available at $165 for the weekend period. All packages include delivery, setup, and takedown, and each unit is cleaned and sanitized before delivery.

"We started seeing customers ask for more time with the equipment, particularly families who wanted to use the slide across the whole weekend rather than just on Saturday," said Jack Rady, owner of Jumpin Joy Party Rentals. "The weekend package format came directly out of that feedback, and it also helps us distribute bookings more evenly across the Friday-to-Sunday window instead of concentrating everything on a single day."

Jumpin Joy Party Rentals delivers to a service area that spans Pflugerville, Round Rock, Hutto, Manor, Georgetown, Leander, Cedar Park, Taylor, and surrounding communities. The company said weekend slots in May and June historically book out several weeks in advance, driven by end-of-school-year events, graduation gatherings, and early summer birthday parties. Customers are encouraged to book through the company's online reservation platform at www.jumpinjoypartyrentals.com, where unit specifications and availability can be reviewed by date. Phone and email inquiries are also accepted at (512) 825-2525 and info@jumpinjoypartyrentals.com.

In addition to water slides, the company offers bounce houses, combo bouncers, fun food machines, backyard games, and tables and chairs, which can be combined with a water slide rental to support larger multi-activity events.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgoA0DizOCs

Jumpin Joy Party Rentals LLC is a family-owned and operated party rental company based in Pflugerville, Texas, serving communities throughout the greater Austin metro area including Round Rock, Hutto, Manor, Georgetown, Leander, Cedar Park, and Taylor. The company offers a full inventory of commercial-grade inflatable bounce houses, water slides, combo bouncers, fun food machines, backyard games, and tables and chairs, with professional delivery, setup, and takedown included with every rental. Jumpin Joy Party Rentals is fully insured. For more information or to book online, visit www.jumpinjoypartyrentals.com or call (512) 825-2525.

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For more information about Jumpin Joy Party Rentals, contact the company here:



Jumpin Joy Party Rentals

Jack Rady

(512) 825-2525

info@jumpinjoypartyrentals.com

Jumpin Joy Party Rentals

18318 N Heatherwilde Blvd

Pflugerville, TX 78660

512-825-2525