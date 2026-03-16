Ocean Network Launches Beta for Affordable P2P GPU Orchestration

SINGAPORE, SG, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINGAPORE, SG - March 16, 2026 - -

Ocean Network today announced the official Beta launch of its decentralized peer-to-peer (P2P) compute orchestration layer. This marks a shift from fragmented hardware to a highly liquid market where compute is available on-demand, without the overhead of centralized gatekeepers. Powered by this architecture, Ocean Network allows modern data scientists and developers to move directly from code to execution, with no cloud bottlenecks.

While the demand for high-performance GPUs remains high, decentralized compute has historically struggled with a usability gap. Most data scientists and developers do not want to manage remote nodes, configure complex SSH keys, or gamble on unreliable uptime; they want to run code. Ocean Network addresses this by focusing on the orchestration layer. To ensure reliability and performance from day one of Beta, Ocean Network is renting high-performance GPUs from Aethir, based on the partnership the two entered in 2025. This gives users immediate access to industry-leading hardware, like NVIDIA H200s, at competitive prices.

To support the Beta launch, Ocean Network is offering $100 in complimentary compute credits to early adopters. This allows users to test the network's high-performance hardware and run their initial AI workloads on premium NVIDIA GPUs. The Beta program is globally accessible to users, with hardware capacity and node availability scaling dynamically based on network participation.

"We aren't just giving data scientists and developers access to GPUs; we are giving them an orchestration layer that makes decentralized compute feel like a local execution," says the Ocean Network team. "This is the transition from manual to automated infrastructure management, streamlining the developer experience."

Moving forward, Ocean Network will start aggregating global, idle GPUs into a unified P2P network, allowing anyone to set up an Ocean Node and monetize their high-performing underutilized compute resources.

Central to the Beta launch is the Ocean Orchestrator (formerly the Ocean VS Code Extension). Recognizing that the modern user's workflow lives within their editor, the Orchestrator integrates natively with VS Code, Cursor, Windsurf, and Antigravity. Unlike traditional cloud platforms that utilize preset hardware tiers, Ocean Network offers total flexibility in resource allocation with no preset bundles. Users can filter and select specific hardware models (e.g., Nvidia H200, A100, Tesla 4) and set exact minimum requirements for CPU and RAM. They can then deploy containerized jobs (Python or JavaScript) with a single click once the environment is mapped, and monitor the job live to automatically pull results back to their local environment.

Ocean Network introduces an alternative to standard reserved instance models via a pay-per-use escrow mechanism deployed on Base (Ethereum L2) for low-fee, high-speed settlements. Funds are held in escrow and only released once the node successfully completes the job and returns the output. Users are charged strictly for the resources consumed by the specific job (time, hardware, and environment), eliminating the cost of idle compute. Access and rewards are secured via wallet-based identity provided by Alchemy.

For data scientists handling sensitive data, Ocean utilizes Compute-to-Data (C2D). This architecture runs algorithms in isolated containers where the data resides. The design ensures raw data does not leave its perimeter; only the compute outputs are returned to the user.

The Beta launch invites data scientists, analysts, and Web3 Builders to participate in a network designed to treat compute as a flexible utility. While the initial Beta focus is on the demand side, that is empowering users to run jobs, the network will soon after expand to allow Node runners to monetize their idle high-power GPU and CPU capacity by joining the worker layer.

About Ocean Network

Ocean Network is a decentralized, peer-to-peer (P2P) compute network for pay-per-use compute jobs that turns idle or underutilized GPUs into usable distributed compute resources. It lets users choose a preferred Ocean Node with the resources the users need, submit a containerized job, and get results back without managing servers or infrastructure. For inquiries, please contact the Ocean Network team at help@oncompute.ai.

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For more information about Ocean Network, contact the company here:



Ocean Network

Andreea Neagu

help@oncompute.ai

Singapore