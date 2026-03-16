Yes& Expands Atlanta Creative Presence with Acquisition of Metaleap Creative

ATLANTA, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent agency Yes& has acquired Atlanta-based brand and design studio Metaleap Creative. The acquisition continues a multi-year push by Yes& to strengthen its creative core and deepen its design-led capabilities.

Yes& earlier acquired Atlanta agency Hothouse. The latest move signals a deliberate investment in building a stronger creative presence in the Southeast. With the addition of Metaleap, Yes& further positions Atlanta as a growing hub for its design and brand leadership.

Founded more than two decades ago, Metaleap Creative has earned a reputation for building thoughtful, enduring brand systems for organizations including The Salvation Army, Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Food & Wine, Southern Living, National Geographic, and Team Rubicon. The studio is known for combining cultural fluency with disciplined craft, developing brands designed to endure.

Metaleap will operate as Yes&, with Executive Creative Director José Reyes continuing to lead creatively, ensuring continuity for clients and preserving the studio’s distinct approach.

“We’ve always believed great creative work grows out of trust, shared purpose and long-term relationships,” said Reyes. “Joining Yes& allows us to honor everything Metaleap has been while expanding what we can offer clients through deeper strategy, broader capabilities, and a truly collaborative future.”

For Yes&, the acquisition reflects a broader industry shift toward design-driven brand leadership at a time when organizations across industries face mounting pressure to clarify their identity and show up consistently across increasingly fragmented channels.

“What we’re building at Yes& is a culture of creative leadership,” said Josh Golden, President & CCO. “With Hothouse and now Metaleap, we’re intentionally bringing together teams known for their taste and their discipline. Metaleap’s talent and craft immediately stood out to us. Adding that level of design raises our creative standard and makes the work stronger across the board.”

“Metaleap strengthens both our creative ambition and our presence in a market that continues to shape national brand conversations,” said Zihla Salinas, CEO of Yes&. “This is about building a more connected, design-led Yes& — one that helps clients move forward with clarity, confidence, and purpose.”

About Yes&

Yes& is an independent, fully-integrated creative agency serving clients across the commercial, education, non-profit, B2B, B2G, and government sectors. Yes& delivers “positivity + possibility” through an expanding suite of capabilities including strategy & research, creative & content, media, digital, social media, events, and communications. The agency serves clients nationwide from its headquarters in Washington, D.C., with additional hubs in Atlanta and Chicago. Yes& is one of the world’s fastest growing agencies according to Adweek, and The Washington Business Journal recently named Yes& the #2 largest privately-held ad agency in the greater DC area. They have also been recognized among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. for the seventh time. www.yesandagency.com.

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