Snack Brighter: Fresh, Flavorful Noshes and Nibbles

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) When it comes to snacking, ease is often at the top of the wish list. Not far behind, however, are fresh flavors and real ingredients.

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That’s where NatureSweet shines by adding a little color to snack plates with its tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers. Fair Trade and B Corp-certified, the produce company is widely recognized for meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, supporting agricultural workers and making a positive impact.

That commitment and the belief that “the more you put into something, the more you get out” shows up in flavorful recipes like these Caprese Skewers. Coated in a flavorful, fresh balsamic glaze, these light, colorful snacks make everything from after-school bites to weekend entertaining more fun.

Perfectly paired with fresh basil leaves and mozzarella, the star is Constellation tomatoes – a blended, balanced mix of classic cherry tomatoes, sweet yellow tomatoes, mini-heirloom tomatoes and orange cherry tomatoes. Easy to enjoy as a standalone sweet-and-healthy snack or as a palette-pleasing ingredient in a variety of recipes, it’s truly a tomato for every occasion.

Or if you prefer savory, hearty snacks, these Bruschetta Bagels are packed with flavor. Homemade bagels are topped with juicy Glorys cherry tomatoes – perfect for grilling, sauteing, roasting, baking or simply snacking – creamy goat cheese and a splash of balsamic to create a bite that feels indulgent but is packed with fresh ingredients.

Find more fresh recipe inspiration at NatureSweet.com.

Caprese Skewers

Recipe courtesy of The Produce Moms

Prep time: 15 minutes

Yield: 12 skewers

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning 1/3 teaspoon cracked red pepper flakes 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt 12 mozzarella balls, drained and patted dry 24 ounces NatureSweet Constellation tomatoes 24 small fresh basil leaves 1/4 cup balsamic glaze (optional)

In small bowl, whisk olive oil, Italian seasoning, cracked red pepper flakes, garlic powder and salt.

Add mozzarella balls. Gently toss to coat. For best flavor, marinate in fridge overnight.

To assemble skewers: Thread tomato, folded basil leaf, marinated mozzarella ball, another folded basil leaf and another tomato. Repeat to make 12 skewers.

Place on serving platter. If desired, drizzle balsamic glaze over skewers on serving platter.

Bruschetta Bagels

Prep time: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Yield: 8 bagels

Bagels: 1 packet dry yeast 1 tablespoon sugar 1 1/4 cups lukewarm water, divided 3 1/2 cups flour 1 teaspoon salt sesame seeds





Bruschetta: 2 cups NatureSweet Glorys cherry tomatoes 1/4 cup olive oil 2 cloves garlic 1/2 cup basil





Topping: 1 cup goat cheese 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar salt, to taste pepper, to taste

To make bagels: In bowl, mix yeast, sugar and 1/2 cup lukewarm water; let rest 5 minutes.

In separate large bowl, place flour and add yeast mixture, remaining lukewarm water and salt. Mix thoroughly with hands until homogenous mixture is obtained. Transfer to greased bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let rise 1 hour.

Once dough rises, place on flat surface and divide into eight equal parts. Form small dough balls and, using finger, make hole in center of each to form bagels. Place on baking sheet, cover with kitchen towel and let rise 15 minutes.

Preheat oven to 390 F.

In pot of hot water over medium heat, cook each bagel 5 seconds, making sure they do not stick to each other. Remove from water and drain thoroughly. Place on parchment paper-lined plate, sprinkle with sesame seeds and bake 25 minutes.

To make bruschetta: On cutting board, use knife to cut tomatoes in half. Transfer to bowl; add olive oil, garlic and basil then mix. Set aside.

To make topping and serve: Cut bagels in half, place on cutting board and use knife to spread goat cheese on each bagel half. Add bruschetta and drops of balsamic vinegar then sprinkle with salt and pepper, to taste.

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

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