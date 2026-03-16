Kering - Press release - Kering launches Kering Jewelry and appoints Jean-Marc Duplaix as its CEO - 16 03 2026

PRESS RELEASE March 16, 2026

KERING LAUNCHES KERING JEWELRY,

JEAN-MARC DUPLAIX APPOINTED AS ITS CEO

Kering today announced the creation of Kering Jewelry, a new entity designed to structure and accelerate the growth of its Jewelry business. It will bring together the Houses Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, and Qeelin, as well as the Group’s industrial capabilities, including the Raselli Franco Group, which is currently being integrated and will play a central role within this structure thanks to its exceptional savoir-faire and cutting-edge technologies.

Jean-Marc Duplaix has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Kering Jewelry, effective immediately. The Chief Executive Officers of the Jewelry Houses will report to him, thus strengthening strategic alignment and operational coordination. He will retain his responsibilities as Group Chief Operating Officer, including finance, M&A, investor relations, real estate, digital, and the general secretariat.

Kering Jewelry will operate as an integrated platform designed to support the growth of the Houses, building on their creative identities and the development of their iconic and High Jewelry collections. This structure will also enable the Group to capitalize on new opportunities in this category, including for its Fashion and Leather Goods Houses.

Luca de Meo, Chief Executive Officer of Kering, said: “With Kering Jewelry, we are giving the Group a powerful and cohesive platform capable of supporting our Houses’ ambitions in an area of expertise where creativity and excellence are inseparable. I am delighted with the appointment of Jean-Marc: his experience will be instrumental in unlocking the Group’s full potential in Jewelry.”

Portrait of Jean-Marc Duplaix available here .

About Kering

Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across couture and ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group’s commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2025, Kering employed 44,000 people and generated revenue of €14.7 billion.

Contacts

Press Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com Caroline Bruel +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 caroline.bruel-ext@kering.com Analysts/investors Philippine de Schonen +33 (0)6 13 45 68 39 philippine.deschonen@kering.com Victoria Gerard +33 (0)6 79 39 85 16 victoria.gerard@kering.com

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