Joveo Named One of America’s Best Startup Employers 2026 by Forbes

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo, the global leader in AI-led, high-performance recruitment marketing, announced it has been named one of America’s Best Startup Employers 2026 by Forbes in partnership with Statista. The ranking recognizes the top startup employers in the United States, selected from more than 20,000 companies, based on employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth.

“Building great AI products starts with the right culture,” said Kshitij (KJ) Jain, Founder and CEO of Joveo. “You need people who are curious, willing to challenge assumptions, and deeply focused on solving real problems for customers. At Joveo, we’ve worked hard to create an environment where teams can experiment, learn quickly, and stay close to the organizations we serve as they rethink how hiring works in an AI-driven world. This recognition reflects the people who show up every day ready to build that future.”

The recognition underscores Joveo’s rapid growth, innovative technology leadership, and commitment to cultivating a high-performance workplace where employees thrive. Since its launch in 2017, Joveo has expanded its global footprint, helping organizations of all sizes streamline recruiting with AI-driven solutions that deliver measurable impact across the talent acquisition lifecycle.

“We believe the future of work will be shaped by how people and AI collaborate,” added Sanjay Chandel, Head of People and Culture at Joveo. “Our focus has been on building a culture where talented individuals are trusted to take ownership, experiment, and use technology to amplify their impact. When people feel empowered to innovate, it creates the kind of environment where both employees and ideas can thrive.”

Joveo’s inclusion on this list reinforces its stature as one of the most dynamic and people-centric technology companies in the US and globally.

About Joveo

As the global leader in AI-powered, high-performance recruitment marketing, Joveo is transforming talent attraction and recruitment media buying for the world’s largest employers, staffing firms, RPOs, and media agencies. The Joveo platform enables businesses to attract, source, engage, and hire the best candidates on time and within budget.

Powering millions of jobs every day, Joveo’s AI-led recruitment marketing platform uses advanced data science and machine learning to dynamically manage and optimize talent sourcing and applications across all online channels, while providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey, from click to hire.

For more information about Joveo’s award-winning platform and solutions, visit www.joveo.com .