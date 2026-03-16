Kering adapts the presentation of its businesses, to align with its strategic model and organization

 | Source: KERING KERING

 Kering - Press release - Segment reporting - EN - 16 03 2026

PRESS RELEASE
March 16, 2026

KERING ADAPTS THE PRESENTATION OF ITS BUSINESSES,  
TO ALIGN WITH ITS STRATEGIC MODEL AND ORGANIZATION

As part of the evolution of its strategy and organization, which will be presented in detail on April 16, 2026, during its Capital Markets Day, Kering announces a new segmentation of its businesses. This new presentation enhances the clarity of Kering strategic model, highlights the momentum of each of its businesses, and more accurately reflects the Group’s organizational structure.

Starting from the first quarter of 2026, Kering will report on its performance indicators according to the following operating segments:

  • Fashion & Leather Goods, including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen and Brioni
  • of which Gucci separately
  • Kering Jewelry, including Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo and Qeelin
  • Kering Eyewear
  • Corporate & Other, including Group services and Ginori 1735

Within the Fashion & Leather Goods business, Kering will continue to report Gucci’s performance indicators separately, given its significant weight within the Group.

For each of its businesses, Kering will disclose the revenue breakdown and the performance by distribution channel. In addition, Kering will report, by region, the total revenue breakdown and the retail performance of the Fashion and Leather Goods segment (of which Gucci), and the Kering Jewelry segment.

Below are the restated 2025 financial figures according to the new segmentation. All financial information contained in the tables below is presented excluding Kering Beauté.

Restated 2025 quarterly revenue according to the new operating segments

(in millions of euros) Q1'25Q2'25Q3'25Q4'252025
Fashion & Leather Goods 3,1292,9862,7743,32012,209
of which Gucci 1,5711,4561,3431,6225,992
Kering Jewelry 236219214266935
Kering Eyewear 4764453523191,592
Corporate & Other 33382837136
Eliminations (61)(62)(37)(37)(197)
KERING 3,8133,6263,3313,90514,675

 

2025 restated revenue change according to the new operating segments

  Restated reported change Restated comparable change (1)
(in percentage) Q1'25Q2'25Q3'25Q4'252025 Q1'25Q2'25Q3'25Q4'252025 
Fashion & Leather Goods -17%-21%-13%-11%-15% -18%-19%-8%-5%-13% 
of which Gucci -24%-27%-18%-16%-22% -25%-25%-14%-10%-19% 
Kering Jewelry +3%-5%+10%+10%+4% +3%-4%+15%+17%+8% 
Kering Eyewear +3%-1%+2%-2%+1% +2%+1%+7%+3%+3% 
Corporate & Other -7%-12%-21%-27%-18% +10%+18%+16%-8%+8% 
Eliminations n.a.n.a.n.a.n.a.n.a. n.a.n.a.n.a.n.a.n.a. 
KERING -14%-18%-10%-9%-13% -15%-16%-6%-3%-10% 

(1)    Change on a comparable scope and exchange rate basis

2025 restated recurring operating income and recurring operating margin by operating segment

  S1 2025 S2 2025 2025
(in millions of euros and  percentage) Sales (€m)Recurring operating income (€m)Margin
(%)		 Sales (€m)Recurring operating income (€m)Margin
(%)		 Sales (€m)Recurring operating income (€m)Margin
(%)		 
Fashion & Leather Goods 6,11583213.6% 6,09479213.0% 12,2091,62413.3% 
of which Gucci 3,02748616.0% 2,96548016.2% 5,99296616.1% 
Kering Jewelry 455163.5% 480153.3% 935313.4% 
Kering Eyewear 92118620.1% 671669.9% 1,59225215.8% 
Corporate & Other 71(111)n.a. 65(163)n.a. 136(274)n.a. 
Eliminations (123)(3)n.a. (74)1n.a. (197)(2)n.a. 
KERING 7,43992012.4% 7,2367119.8% 14,6751,63111.1% 


 

Restated comparable change (1)  and revenue breakdown by distribution channel

(in percentage)  Q1'25Q2'25Q3'25Q4'252025
KERING GroupRetail -16%-16%-7%-4%-11%
in % of sales (2)      74%75%76%81%76%
Wholesale -11%-15%-3%-3%-9%
Royalties & Other +11%+7%+1%+6%+6%
Total -15%-16%-6%-3%-10%
        
Fashion & Leather GoodsRetail -17%-17%-8%-5%-12%
in % of sales 86%87%86%90%87%
Wholesale -27%-32%-14%-12%-23%
Royalties & Other +10%+3%-1%+6%+5%
Total -18%-19%-8%-5%-13%
        
   of which
   Gucci		Retail -25%-23%-13%-10%-18%
in % of sales 91%91%92%93%92%
Wholesale -33%-50%-25%-14%-34%
Royalties & Other +2%-1%-6%-2%-2%
Total -25%-25%-14%-10%-19%
        
Kering
Jewelry		Retail +3%+0%+17%+21%+10%
in % of sales 68%69%72%73%71%
Wholesale +4%-11%+13%+5%+2%
Royalties & Other -3%-16%-16%+18%-5%
Total +3%-4%+15%+17%+8%
        
Kering EyewearWholesale +2%+1%+7%+3%+3%

(1)    Change on a comparable scope and exchange rate basis
(2)    Percentage of sales before eliminations 

Restated comparable retail revenue change (1)  and restated total revenue breakdown by region

   Restated comparable retail revenue change Breakdown of total revenue
(in percentage)  Q1Q2Q3Q42025 Q1Q2Q3Q42025 
KERINGWestern Europe -13%-17%-7%-7%-11% 28%31%33%29%30% 
North America -13%-10%+3%+2%-5% 22%24%24%26%24% 
Japan -11%-29%-16%-7%-16% 8%8%8%8%8% 
Asia Pacific -25%-19%-11%-6%-16% 32%28%27%28%29% 
Rest of the World +1%-5%+2%+3%+0% 10%9%8%9%9% 
Total -16%-16%-7%-4%-11% 100%100%100%100%100% 
               
Fashion & Leather GoodsWestern Europe -13%-17%-8%-8%-12% 26%29%33%27%29% 
North America -13%-10%+2%+2%-5% 22%25%24%28%25% 
Japan -14%-31%-19%-13%-20% 9%8%8%7%8% 
Asia Pacific -26%-21%-13%-8%-18% 33%29%27%28%29% 
Rest of the World +0%-5%+1%+3%-0% 10%9%8%10%9% 
Total -17%-17%-8%-5%-12% 100%100%100%100%100% 
               
   of which
   Gucci		Western Europe -22%-23%-13%-14%-18% 24%28%33%23%26% 
North America -21%-16%-3%-0%-10% 23%26%26%31%27% 
Japan -19%-36%-24%-20%-25% 9%8%8%7%8% 
Asia Pacific -32%-27%-19%-15%-25% 35%29%26%29%30% 
Rest of the World -10%-11%-5%-6%-8% 9%9%7%10%9% 
Total -25%-23%-13%-10%-18% 100%100%100%100%100% 
               
Kering
Jewelry		Western Europe -7%-1%+4%+9%+2% 25%31%28%30%28% 
North America +92%+51%+68%+7%+45% 4%4%5%5%4% 
Japan +10%-13%+11%+34%+10% 20%17%20%20%20% 
Asia Pacific -1%+7%+25%+21%+12% 42%41%41%39%41% 
Rest of the World +116%-8%+15%+94%+57% 9%7%6%6%7% 
Total +3%+0%+17%+21%+10% 100%100%100%100%100% 

(1)    Change on a comparable scope and exchange rate basis


 

About Kering

Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across couture and ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group’s commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2025, Kering employed 44,000 people and generated revenue of €14.7 billion.

Contacts

Press  
Emilie Gargatte+33 (0)1 45 64 61 20emilie.gargatte@kering.com   
Caroline Bruel   +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53caroline.bruel-ext@kering.com
   
Analysts/investors  
Philippine de Schonen+33 (0)6 13 45 68 39philippine.deschonen@kering.com
Victoria Gerard+33 (0)6 79 39 85 16victoria.gerard@kering.com
   

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Kering - Press release - Segment reporting - EN - 16 03 2026
GlobeNewswire

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